From the first season to the last, we’ve gotten to talk with the stars of “The Big Bang Theory” and get their take on the show’s enormous success.
Among the revelations:
“I would love to have my name in a crossword puzzle. I do them all the time and if that happened, I might just retire. But ‘Jim’ isn’t useful to crossword makers and ‘Parsons’ isn’t a good word to use. ‘Cooper’ might be possible, but I’m not holding my breath.”
Jim Parsons, 2010
“Part of what attracted me to being a scientist was I was judged by what was inside my brain. You cannot fake biochemistry.”
Mayim Bialik, 2012, who left acting after starring in “Blossom” and earned several degrees, including a doctorate.
“We’re kind of figuring this out on the fly. This isn’t ‘Lost.’”
Creator Chuck Lorre, 2009, regarding romantic opportunities on the show.
“I thought (viewers) would be laughing at them, not claiming relationships. But they relate to their vulnerability. They’re more like Sheldon and Leonard than they are the guys on ‘The Hills.’”
Johnny Galecki, 2009
“I had a great time as a child, but I was much more fearful of other people.”
Jim Parsons, 2017, prior to the premiere of “Young Sheldon”
“They’re not nerds or geeks. They’re geniuses. They’re probably the characters who will change the world.”
Creator Chuck Lorre, 2009, on the show’s characters.