'The Big Leap' tests actors' ability to dance under pressure

Dancing’s hard. Dancing on television? Even harder.

The actors in “The Big Leap” say they spend countless hours in the rehearsal studio just trying to look presentable.

“My hat’s off to everybody for putting in the hours that they have,” says Teri Polo, one of the stars who actually has a dance background. “Long hours on the set – acting, emoting and putting their hearts out there. And then, heading back to the studio and sweating, sweating, sweating.”

The goal: To look like dancers in a reality show, hoping to star in a production of “Swan Lake.”

Co-star Piper Perabo says the by-product is bonding. “I think we have a better bond for the acting because we’ve spent all this time in the dance studio together.”

Sometimes, the prep can be a matter of minutes – or months.

“Raymond (Cham Jr.) and I rehearsed the first episode’s bowling alley (dance) for months on end and then it changed the day of shooting,” says Simone Recasner. “And then sometimes you just have 20 minutes before. It’s been a mix.”

Professionals from “So You Think You Can Dance” have worked with the stars and helped them understand the moves. “They’ve kind of broken it down into childlike terminology for me and helped me kind of correct my ‘other’ left foot and make it a right foot now,” says Ser-Darius Blain. “I catch myself in the grocery store dancing down the aisles.”

One who doesn’t have to dance is Scott Foley, who plays the show’s producer. His character often makes last-minute decisions to help amp up the show-within-a-show’s drama. Foley calls him the “Darth Vader in the making of the show. He’s not the evil guy but his intentions are not necessarily the best.”

Because he isn’t in the dance studio with the other actors, Foley says he can maintain a distance. “It’s benefited the character because it creates a bit of separation. Nick (his character) is someone who does what needs to be done in the name of the show. It adds to the drama.”

Cham, one of the few who had dance experience before the show, often serves as a role model for the others. He’ll teach them the steps and rehearse whenever they’re available.

Co-star Jon Rudnitsky says Cham even came to his apartment and taught him moves. “I thought I was a decent dancer until I danced with Ray,” Rudnitsky says. A former “Saturday Night Live” regular, Rudnitsky often included dance in his comedy routines. “It really worked out that this show came along. It’s for somebody who can dance kind of well, but you don’t need to be that good…which is perfect for me.”

Producers were bowled over by his ability. They sent a tape of his dancing to Christopher Scott, the show’s choreographer. “We were like, ‘He’s great. Isn’t he perfect?’” Executive Producer Jason Winer says. Scott’s response: “He’s sort of imitating being a dancer.”

Because “The Big Leap” involves voting contestants off the show, there’s a real chance a fan favorite could be out of the production before the reality show is finished.

Executive Producer Liz Heldens says the show isn’t just about the competition. “I want to continue with these people,” she says of the cast. “But we have a lot of big-swing ideas for Season Two.”

Even though there’s plenty of competition (and frustration), “The Big Leap’s” producers see it as a way to inject joy into viewers’ lives.

During quarantine, Executive Producer Sue Naegle says, “I was struck by how often people spent time on TikTok watching people dance. It’s fun to do. And it’s a joy to make this show.”

“The Big Leap” airs on Fox.

