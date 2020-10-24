'The Conners' finds ways of handling coronavirus pandemic

For someone like Lecy Goranson, who has been quarantining alone, the call to work was an emotional boost. “To address some of the feelings and the things that we’ve all been going through, I feel very blessed,” she says.

Michael Fishman calls the set an “oasis in a tough time. “There is a psychological toll,” he says. “What we’re showing is the strength and ability to depend on each other, but also the way a family comes together on screen in the way, hopefully, families are coming together at home.”

During those months away from “The Conners,” the actors passed time like their fans.

“Menial tasks really were helping me get by,” says Goranson, who plays Becky. “And that wore off and then other things wore off. And that’s why I’m so grateful to come to work.”

Fishman, who plays D.J., says his perspective changed daily. “You kind of find your way…to express yourself and share with people. Hopefully, we’ll give you an opportunity to really enjoy and laugh with us and see how these characters handle it.”

Unlikely to shy from controversy, “The Conners” will address the upcoming election and show how something like Halloween is much different for ones who used to view it as a highlight of their year.