The final days: 'This Is Us' cast counts down to the end

In the final year of “This Is Us,” Creator Dan Fogelman was asked if, maybe, he would reconsider ending the series. The answer: No.

“It’s not because we don’t have any more story to tell. It’s because we exactly planned it to go this way,” he says. “To suddenly pivot and add more because we don’t want it to end…wouldn’t be quite responsible to the show.”

During the last weeks of shooting, all of the actors have had moments where they’ve been faced with the reality of closure.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, saw Mandy Moore and Jon Huertas leave a stage and walk toward a van. “I started filming them (because) it was one of the last times,” she says.

On another day, Sterling K. Brown, who plays her husband, Randall, applauded after Moore performed a lengthy monologue. “She’s played herself from about 16 to 80-something without batting an eyelash,” he explains. “She’s a killer man, and that scene really, really touched me.”

One after another, the cast members have sung the praises of their co-stars and, like Watson, realized how special the series has been.

In this last season – which ends this month – the Pearson family has dealt with a host of issues: Kate and Toby’s divorce, Kevin’s indecision, Rebecca’s memory loss. Each of the “big three” could be spun off into another series.

Or a movie? “I say no to nothing,” Fogelman says. “I’m very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me and that whatever I do next I’m going to hate in comparison to this show and these actors.”

A potential reunion would depend on availability. “I suspect they’ll all be very busy winning awards and Emmys and Oscars,” Fogelman says. “If we can figure out a movie down the road, I’d love to get back together with these guys and do it. I don’t know what it would be. By the end of this season, I think we’ll have told the complete story.”

Although he had a game plan for six years of “This Is Us,” Fogelman says he and his team of writers had enough flexibility to include ideas that were in the news.

“I always say to the writers, whenever a good idea comes up in the room, ‘Just tell everybody we had that planned since the beginning, so we can seem really smart,’” he says. “Things do evolve and you do figure stuff out.”

The “big picture” was always there. “Exactly how we got there was very much determined in the last year or two,” Fogelman says.

Kevin’s return to “The Manny,” for example, was always on a back burner. “Now he’s doing it because he’s in a different place of centeredness and he wants to be around for his kids.”

Kate and Toby’s divorce was simply a way to reflect reality. “We’ve always just tried to make the show about what happens to people and divorce is something that happens almost as frequently as it doesn’t,” Fogelman says. “The way Toby and Kate always came together was beautiful and romantic but also kind of imperfect. It was two people who often needed different things at different time and there were lots of conversations early on about whether they were good for one another.”

Death, too, will figure into those final episodes when the family gathers for Rebecca’s final days.

“Flash forwards” have glimpsed Kate’s second marriage, the “death house,” and Jack Jr.’s career as a musician. “We’ve typically gone to them as an endpoint of a journey,” Fogelman says. “In the course of the end of the season, we’ll live there more.”

Life after “This Is Us”? Brown says he’s looking forward to an “E! True Hollywood Story” 20 years from now: “It’s going to be awesome,” he says. “It will be like the ‘Friends’ reunion.”

The last episode of “This Is Us” airs May 24 on NBC.

