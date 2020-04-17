The force is with him: Harvey Guillen is Mark Hamill's 'Shadows' favorite

LOS ANGELES – The day Mark Hamill came to work on “What We Do in the Shadows,” co-stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch were extremely excited.
“Kayvan is a ‘Star Wars’ fanatic,” Harvey Guillen, who plays Guillermo on the series, says. “Matt and Mark really love it. I’m just a fan.”
So when the actors saw Hamill arriving on set, they lined up. Instead of working the cast, he went right to Guillen and offered a hug. “You’re my daughter’s favorite and my favorite,” Guillen remembers him saying.
“I looked over at the boys and they had these daggers in their eyes. They hated the fact that he ran to me and hugged me.”
And why not? As the vampires’ “familiar” (“assistant” to most of us), he’s the eyes and ears of viewers. He’s also the one with plenty of change in the upcoming season. At the end of the first year, he discovered he was a descendant of Van Helsing, the famed vampire hunter. And, yes, he has mad skills. In the new season, he can shoot a crossbow better than anyone. He’s good with zombies, too, and could be a threat to anyone who tries to upset his path to becoming a vampire.
“It’s a roller coaster,” Guillen says of the new season. “If you had told me a year ago what we were going to be doing, I wouldn’t have believed it. The audience responded and Guillermo became the people’s familiar.”
While Guillen has been in series before, he hasn’t had one as prominent as Guillermo. “Shadows” pushed him to the forefront and made him a big hit at San Diego’s Comic-Con and at a club in London where fans were thrilled to see him.
“I think people like him because he represents all of us,” Guillen says. “We’ve all been overlooked for a job promotion. Or we’re in love with someone from afar who doesn’t love us back. Those are human moments.”
In Season Two, he finds a new group of people to befriend and discovers just how much power he has.
Likewise, Guillen. Since the show’s premiere, he has appeared in other series and gotten auditions for shows that “never would have seen me.
“My life has changed for the better,” he says. “I don’t think it’s drastically different. But now, people I admire admire my work.”
Among those: Broadway composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. “He came up to me at Comic-Con and hugged me. My sister couldn’t believe what was happening. I love his work and then, because of this show, I get this weird, instant rapport with another artist.”
While the 29-year-old was glad to be in a hit, he says he hasn’t started leading the life of a star. “As an actor, you don’t know where your next gig is,” he says. Instead, he planned a trip to London with fellow actor friends and had a great time, particularly when those fans approached him at the club. “They were all so polite,” Guillen says.
Conversely, he would be like Matt, Mark and Kayvan if he got to meet Amy Sedaris, “an iconic, comic genius.”
“That’s not to say I don’t like Mark (Hamill), but she would be perfect for this (‘Shadows’) world. If we got her, I would be fanboying out.”
