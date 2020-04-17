The force is with him: Harvey Guillen is Mark Hamill's 'Shadows' favorite

“It’s a roller coaster,” Guillen says of the new season. “If you had told me a year ago what we were going to be doing, I wouldn’t have believed it. The audience responded and Guillermo became the people’s familiar.”

While Guillen has been in series before, he hasn’t had one as prominent as Guillermo. “Shadows” pushed him to the forefront and made him a big hit at San Diego’s Comic-Con and at a club in London where fans were thrilled to see him.

“I think people like him because he represents all of us,” Guillen says. “We’ve all been overlooked for a job promotion. Or we’re in love with someone from afar who doesn’t love us back. Those are human moments.”

In Season Two, he finds a new group of people to befriend and discovers just how much power he has.

Likewise, Guillen. Since the show’s premiere, he has appeared in other series and gotten auditions for shows that “never would have seen me.

“My life has changed for the better,” he says. “I don’t think it’s drastically different. But now, people I admire admire my work.”