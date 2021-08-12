The last of the 'Descendants': Special wraps up popular franchise

Stewart, a close friend, says the actor’s absence is explained. “It’s really handled beautifully,” he says. “And that was a bit that I was very concerned about. I was reluctant to continue this story but I do think the way they handled it was extremely necessary for the fan base and family.”

When the first “Descendants” film came out in 2015, viewers had no idea how a film about Disney’s biggest villains would work. While some of the troublemakers were part of the story it was a look at the next generation. According to the plot, they were held at an island prison, hoping to free their parents from captivity.

Ben, the son of Belle and the Beast, issued a proclamation that four of the teens could live in Auradon, away from their parents. While good in theory, the idea prompted plenty of mayhem. The first film gave way to two sequels, a prequel and an animated spin-off.

“The Royal Wedding” feels like a great way to wrap it all up, Stewart and Jackson say.