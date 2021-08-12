The last of the 'Descendants': Special wraps up popular franchise

Cheyenne Jackson and Booboo Stewart had no idea there would be one more “Descendants” film. But producers wanted to wrap up the series with a royal wedding and both thought it was a great idea.
“It was a fun challenge,” says Jackson, who plays Hades in the Disney Channel franchise. The twist? The coda is an animated edition: “Descendants: The Royal Wedding.”
Shot during the coronavirus pandemic, the new approach was a way for everyone to participate without risking contact.
“I didn’t get to hear anyone else’s work,” Jackson says. “So I kind of had to imagine (and) try to drum up that camaraderie we have on set naturally.”
For Stewart, who plays Jafar’s son, Jay, voiceover work was “very odd.” “You’ve got all these screens in front of you. Naturally, I want to talk softer and quieter, but you have to remember your character isn’t standing in a booth in a tiny little room with no one around. You physically have to project and be in that space. It’s a very interesting process.”
In the new film, Mal and Ben are slated to get married and, yes, there’s a plot to stop the ceremony.
Since the third “Descendants” film, actor Cameron Boyce (who played Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil) died unexpectedly.
Stewart, a close friend, says the actor’s absence is explained. “It’s really handled beautifully,” he says. “And that was a bit that I was very concerned about. I was reluctant to continue this story but I do think the way they handled it was extremely necessary for the fan base and family.”
When the first “Descendants” film came out in 2015, viewers had no idea how a film about Disney’s biggest villains would work. While some of the troublemakers were part of the story it was a look at the next generation. According to the plot, they were held at an island prison, hoping to free their parents from captivity.
Ben, the son of Belle and the Beast, issued a proclamation that four of the teens could live in Auradon, away from their parents. While good in theory, the idea prompted plenty of mayhem. The first film gave way to two sequels, a prequel and an animated spin-off.
“The Royal Wedding” feels like a great way to wrap it all up, Stewart and Jackson say.
“When we first met the characters, they were very different,” Stewart says. “They grew closer to who the (actor) was in real life, especially me. His hobbies and the things he was interested in were similar to mine.” Writers, he adds, were always on set during the rehearsal process getting to know the actors so they could build the characters.
Boyce, Stewart, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson (the original four) grew close.
When Jackson joined the franchise for “Descendants 3,” he noticed how close the stars were. “I wasn’t in on all the jokes and the little dance circle with them. But that was fine. I had my own little thing and we could bring that contrast to the screen.”
Jackson’s twins, Willow and Ethan, almost 5, saw him dressed as Hades, and they were excited. “They know it’s all makeup and wigs,” he says. “And they love it. They got to come (to the set) anytime we did a commercial or promo.” Were they scared of their dad? “I wish,” he says with a laugh.
When Jackson was introduced to the “Descendants” cast at a dinner, Stewart says there was a lot of whispering: “Ohhh, Cheyenne Jackson…" "and Kenny (Ortega, the director) was so excited we got Cheyenne Jackson.”
For the Broadway veteran (and “American Horror Story” regular),the Disney Channel series was a great gift. “It was at a wonderful point in my career,” he says. “I got a whole new fan base. It was something I never saw for myself.”
Although Stewart doesn’t have the stage credits Jackson boasts, he was in “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Live.” He played The Grinch’s dog, Max, as a young pup.
“It was so scary. Really, really, really scary,” Stewart says. Because it was performed on a stage in London, it gave him a sense of what a Broadway run could be like.
A potential New York debut with Jackson? “I wouldn’t say no,” Stewart says with a smile.
“Done,” Jackson responds.
While both believe “Descendants” films are in their past, they enjoyed the experience. Stewart, who also starred in the “Twilight” film series, says getting to play a character over a number of years gave him ownership but it also reminded him he shouldn’t be so rigid he’d tell writers, “Jay wouldn’t say that.”
“In my real life, I do things I don’t think I would do, so maybe Jay would do that. You just have to find the reasoning behind it.”