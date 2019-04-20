LOS ANGELES – For five seasons, Robin Lord Taylor couldn’t go anywhere without someone recognizing him as “Gotham’s” Oswald Cobblepot.
With jet-black hair, TV’s Penguin stood out in any crowd and, yes, drew fans.
Now that shooting is over, he has gone back to his natural blond hair and, he says with a smile, “only flight attendants and TSA agents engage with me.”
In addition to that huge fan base, the Fox series gave Taylor a chance to prove himself to producers. Like Cobblepot, he also gained confidence.
“When we started, I was absolutely terrified,” the Iowa native says. “I was coming off 14 years of, ‘How am I going to make my rent? How do I explain this to my parents?’ – those terrifying questions working actors face every day. I had a job, but I didn’t know if it was going to work out.”
Soon after the pilot aired, Taylor was singled out as one – out of dozens – to watch. He got glowing reviews and became a symbol for what creators planned to do with “Gotham.” Showing what prompted a crime spree in Batman’s home town, they were able to chart the Caped Crusader’s rise from teenager to superhero.
They also attracted a big following in Hollywood, where “Gotham” interested stars in making guest appearances.
Oscar nominee Carol Kane lived near Taylor in New York and one morning invited him to come over for breakfast with her friend Paul.
“I didn’t know who Paul was, but when I got in, it was Paul Reubens,” Taylor says. “It was like a dream come true. I’m exactly that generation that watched ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ when it was on on Saturday mornings.”
Reubens also happened to be the Penguin’s dad in “Batman Returns.”
Before the breakfast was over, Taylor snapped a photo with Reubens and was about to send it to executive producer Danny Cannon, when he got a text: “Paul Reubens is going to play your father.”
“It was meant to be,” Taylor says with a smile. “He has been a dear friend.”
Kane, too, factored in as Cobblepot’s mother. “I have the best TV parents you can imagine,” Taylor says.
Now, with a different look, the 40-year-old actor from Shueyville, Iowa, says he’s ready to explore new roles.
“I want something different than ‘Gotham.’ Going forward, any sci-fi or comic book thing couldn’t hold a candle to this character. I’d like to find something a little more rooted in reality, whatever that means.”
“Gotham,” he says, gave him a chance to show plenty of growth as an actor. “Oswald is a story of ultimate corruption and what it does to a person. His redemption is in small moments, where he chooses to trust someone, but he’s on the track to ultimate corruption. His physicality helped lead up to that moment. It’s an amazing gift for an actor.”
With a successful series on his resume, Taylor says he has the freedom to relax a bit. His parents can, too.
“They always believed in me and made sure I didn’t live my life with regret. But I can hear that little tinge of relief in my mom’s voice when she talks about my career. It’s the best gift I could have given her.”