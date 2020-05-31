The Metcalf method: Laurie Metcalf mixes up acting assignments

Unlike some members of the cast, the 64-year-old actress said she doesn’t try to find out what’s ahead for the characters. “I like to read the scripts on a Friday night (after taping). I like to go home, eat a pizza and read.”

Because many original “Roseanne” staffers are still with “The Conners,” “there’s a history on the show and in real life. We’ve known each other for 30 years. We’ve grown up with the kids. That helps.”

While a live episode of “The Conners” near the end of the season might have seemed like a marriage of Metcalf’s two world, she wasn’t buying it. “My stage background does not help at all,” she said. “Even though stage is live, I rehearse the hell out of it and know what I’m doing. But in a live show, there’s a little wiggle room and someone is not going to stick to the script. That scares the ---- out of me.”

Once Broadway restarts, it’s likely someone will hire her to perform there next spring. The formula works, Metcalf said.

And a film like “Lady Bird”? That’s an anomaly, Metcalf added with a smile. “I hadn’t done a movie in years. But I got to work with my friend Tracy Letts and Saoirse (Ronan). I thought if nobody saw it, it’d still be a lot of fun…and then it exploded.”