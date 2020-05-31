The Metcalf method: Laurie Metcalf mixes up acting assignments

LOS ANGELES – In a non-coronavirus year, Laurie Metcalf would have been in New York about this time starring on Broadway.
She was slated to be in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and had already been in previews when the show was closed March 12. Citing scheduling conflicts, producers said the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama would not reopen.
For Metcalf fans, that was a big disappointment. For Metcalf, it represented a disruption in a schedule that she has come to embrace over the past handful of years. During the off-season from “Roseanne” and “The Conners,” the three-time Emmy winner has spent her time in New York, winning Tony Awards two out of the four times she was nominated.
In January, while still in production with “The Conners,” she said Broadway flexed different muscles and gave her a chance to play different characters.
“On television, our characters continue, from script to script,” she said. “In a play, you don’t know. It’s new to you. On television, the writers write to our strengths because they’ve come to know us. In a play, we have to figure out what we can bring to that script.”
In both venues, Metcalf said, she marks her scripts “with all kinds of crazy things – ideas I have while taking a shower, things I don’t want to forget.”
Before Metcalf landed the original “Roseanne,” the bulk of her career had been in the theater. Stepping in to play Jackie, Roseanne’s sister, “was a big learning curve. I didn’t know how to deal with the multi-cam format. I realized it took a different approach.”
As writers saw what she could bring to a character, they pulled out different personality quirks and folded them into Jackie. “It was a very collaborative way to create a strong character, a unique character.”
When the series was rebooted in 2018, the Illinois native wondered how she could recapture that winning vibe. “I trusted the writers,” she said. That proved fruitful: Metcalf got another Emmy nomination; the series was a hit.
When star Roseanne Barr was dismissed from the series and it morphed into “The Conners,” she put her fate in others’ hands. “It worked out. There was an audience for it, so win/win,” she said.
Now, she and others say “The Conners” has found its groove, suggesting it will be one of the constants of the fall season once production can resume. A relationship between Jackie and Katy Sagal’s character has been a big boost. “I love that they wrote she and I had a big beef in high school,” Metcalf said. “That gave us somewhere to start…Jackie’s someone who would never let something like that go.”
Unlike some members of the cast, the 64-year-old actress said she doesn’t try to find out what’s ahead for the characters. “I like to read the scripts on a Friday night (after taping). I like to go home, eat a pizza and read.”
Because many original “Roseanne” staffers are still with “The Conners,” “there’s a history on the show and in real life. We’ve known each other for 30 years. We’ve grown up with the kids. That helps.”
While a live episode of “The Conners” near the end of the season might have seemed like a marriage of Metcalf’s two world, she wasn’t buying it. “My stage background does not help at all,” she said. “Even though stage is live, I rehearse the hell out of it and know what I’m doing. But in a live show, there’s a little wiggle room and someone is not going to stick to the script. That scares the ---- out of me.”
Once Broadway restarts, it’s likely someone will hire her to perform there next spring. The formula works, Metcalf said.
And a film like “Lady Bird”? That’s an anomaly, Metcalf added with a smile. “I hadn’t done a movie in years. But I got to work with my friend Tracy Letts and Saoirse (Ronan). I thought if nobody saw it, it’d still be a lot of fun…and then it exploded.”
Metcalf was nominated for an Oscar for her work as Ronan’s mother. “I was the most surprised person of all,” she said.
While she wouldn’t mind more film work, Metcalf said she thrives on the variety. “It would be really easy to burn out if you just did one. For me, it’s all about the back-and-forth between television and theater with the occasional movie thrown in.
“I’m very lucky,” she said. “In the theater, I love to play with the levels. You’re projecting to 1,000 people, but you’re also able to find very intimate moments.”
