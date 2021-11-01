'The Miz' gets knocked down, but Jojo Siwa could be in 'Dancing' trouble, too

The Miz got knocked down (and out) on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” but that wasn’t unexpected.

With consistently low scores, it was just a matter of time.

On “Queen” night, he offered plenty of enthusiasm but didn’t have the scores and had to go up against Jojo Siwa (who was also in the bottom two) when the judges got to vote. Jojo, the night’s top performer (and a consistent leaderboard queen), was an easy choice. She got all four judges’ votes in the head-to-head.

Olympic champion Suni Lee performed while ill (and ran backstage as soon as she finished her individual dance) but wasn’t in danger of disappearing. Likewise, Iman Shumpert, who has grown into one of the season’s most improved.

Amanda Kloots slipped a bit, Olivia Jade moved back up the top and Jimmie Allen stayed in long enough to tout his “DWTS” cred on next week’s CMA Awards where he’s nominated for best newcomer.

With just three weeks to go, it’s time to separate the also-rans from the champions.

In the latter category: Siwa, Kloots, Melora Hardin and Olivia Jade. They’re all good dancers.

In the former: Cody Rigsby, Allen.

In the middle: Lee, Shumpert.

While the judges think Siwa is already the winner (they’ve given her several perfect scores and she’s a trendsetter as one of the first same-sex couples) the bottom two finish says the audience may not be all that thrilled. If she goes home before this wraps up, the experiment may not have gone over as well as they thought.

The Queen Night theme was interesting, but most of the teams had one member looking like a Freddie Mercury wannabe. Next week’s Janet Jackson tribute should be worthwhile if only to see what host Tyra Banks might be wearing.

