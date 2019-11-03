Actor/director Mark Duplass says the story many may be missing with the launch of “The Morning Show” is the rise of female voices in the entertainment business.
“The main reason I took the show was there were four incredible, strong female voices driving this thing,” he says of producers Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mimi Leder and Kerry Ehrin. “They have been involved in Hollywood, a place rife with toxic masculinity, for years and they’re doing something to help move our culture forward.”
In the new Apple TV+ series, Duplass plays Charlie “Chip” Black, the producer of a network morning show thrown into flux when its male anchor has been accused of sexual harassment.
Caught in the middle of an active situation, Black has to deal with the fallout while still producing a show five days a week. “He has this controversy dropped in his lap,” Duplass says. “He believes a couple of compromises along the way are good for journalistic truth and integrity, but it’s a much more complex situation than he has dealt with in the past.”
Aniston plays the show’s female anchor left to pick up the pieces; Witherspoon turns up as a regional journalist who’s pulled in to join the show.
“I was inspired by the fact that they decided to leverage their star power for this kind of story,” Duplass says of Aniston and Witherspoon. “If I was their manager, I’d say, ‘Why do another show with a huge movie star? Why produce? Why not just act?’ They did it because they knew it would draw eyeballs to an important story. They’re working their a---- off when they could be cashing the checks.”
Familiar with working both sides of the camera, the veteran independent film director says he’s learning plenty from his “Morning Show” bosses. Leder, he says, is equally interested in performance and production. “I had convinced myself you can do one or the other – you can be ‘Fast and Furious’ or a low-budget Sundance movie. She has shown me I can do both, particularly from a visual standpoint.”
Known for films like “The Puffy Chair,” “Baghead” and “Jeff, Who Lives at Home,” Duplass says he’s happy in “my own little fiefdom making movies and television. Creatively, I’m satisfied. But to be part of something with this large of a reach? That’s really cool.”
Small details (down to the color of clothes Black wears) have given him new appreciation for the kinds of films he had given up on.
Now, with a part in “Bombshell,” an upcoming feature about Megyn Kelly and her battles with sexual harassment at Fox News, he gets to see the topic from one more perspective.
“It’s in the zeitgeist, for better or worse,” he says.
Charlize Theron, who plays Kelly, “is trying to do something Herculean with this role. Doing ‘Tully’ together, we had a little bit of creative trust. I think there’s a little bit of whispering going around: ‘If you need somebody to play a supporting white male role who isn’t going to be fussy to play the husband and not be an a------,” he’s the man for the job.
In “Bombshell,” Duplass plays Douglas Brunt, Kelly’s spouse. That, too, he says, is going to move the needle.
While the 42-year-old actor/director/writer admits he has made films for “less than a day’s catering budget” on some big-screen ventures, he’s happy “showing up and supporting someone else’s vision and not have to carry the weight on my shoulders.”
“The Morning Show,” Duplass says, has a lot to say. “The headline is: Finish the show.” Like “Bombshell,” it has a lot to say.