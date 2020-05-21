The 'neXt' pandemic: Computers may want to control you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOS ANGELES – Before you get too comfortable with your laptop, your Alexa, your cellphone, know this: One day it could control you.

In the upcoming series “neXt,” producers suggest artificial intelligence (or AI) could become so advanced it would be able to hack into all aspects of your life.

“It is reasonable to believe that it would use these as weapons,” says Manny Coto, the show’s creator. “When you’re analyzing your blood, if you’re diabetic, there’s now a system that actually goes through the internet. So it could alter that. Pacemakers. Even our Nest, our thermostats, can be hacked. Smart lightbulbs can actually be hacked and used as a method of listening in.”

In the upcoming fall Fox series, characters have to deal with that encroaching threat.

Coto says it’s not unreasonable to think AI could train itself to become “super-intelligent.” “One of the first things it would want to do is not allow anyone to find out that it’s become super-intelligent because it wants to gain its foothold before we have a chance to fight back,” he says. “It would basically play dumb. It would not strike in large, huge assaults. It would go after them in the smallest way possible, so as not to be detected.”