The next step: Derek Hough moves into 'Dancing with the Stars' judge's seat

Criticism, the 35-year-old says, isn’t meant to tear someone down. “My intention and my job is to elevate them and help them on this journey and to be honest with them. I’ve been there and, when I was that position, I was hoping to hear how I could improve.”

As children growing up in Utah, Hough and his sister Julianne (also a “Dancing” alum) showed an interest in the art form. When he was 12, his parents sent him to London to study with Corky and Shirley Ballas (parents of “Dancing’s” Mark Ballas). Julianne followed soon thereafter; Derek stayed 10 years and began his career on stage.

When “Dancing” came into his life, he was ready for the next step. That launched him into live stage shows, the NBC gig and, now, the judging position on the one that started it all.

“I pinch myself sometimes and reflect back on my first performance on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” he says. “(The show) has grown and gotten better and better and better and better each year. To be a part of that is a joy.”

Tyra Banks was added this season, too, replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron. Those tweaks are part of the show’s evolution, he says. “But the heart of the show has never changed. What’s made it connect to people is that relationship between the pro and the celebrity and their journey.”