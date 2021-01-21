The spice of life: Salt-N-Pepa spill all in new TV movie

If there were limitations, they were legal ones, not emotional ones. James opened up about her eating disorder. Denton addressed a period in which she resorted to cutting herself. “That cutting scene, that was huge,” Denton says. “Yes, it was mentioned in my book, but to actually see that again (was difficult).”

Both women believe success was their destiny.

“Salt-N-Pepa was my answer, my path,” Denton says. “Nothing was going to stop me from achieving that.”

The two met each other as nursing students at Queensborough Community College. A friend, Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor, asked them to record a song for his class project. Called “The Showstoppa,” it got them attention (then known as Super Nature), led to a recording contract and a new name – Salt-N-Pepa. The moniker came from a line in the song and, because of that, fans asked them to play the “salt and pepper song.”

“Symbolically, it represents two women who are polar opposites but are best friends,” James says. “I think there’s a salt and pepper in every friendship, so I think the audience was able to relate, too. It represented us in our personalities in an amazing way.”