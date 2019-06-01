LOS ANGELES -- Brian M. Rosenthal admits he was uncomfortable when editors at The New York Times suggested they were going to do a television series about stories the paper was covering.
“I’m not used to even thinking visually about stories,” the investigative reporter says. “But I was not hesitant at all to participate because of the opportunity that it is. We work hard on our projects and you always want as many people as possible see the product of your hard work and your passion.”
The series, “The Weekly,” is slated to premiere this week on FX. In it, viewers will follow Rosenthal and others as they dig out the stories that affect lives around the world.
The reason? “Journalism is under assault in a way that it never has been before,” says Assistant Managing Editor Sam Dolnick. “On Facebook every day, there’s all kinds of fake news being thrown about every which way, where a nine-month investigation by The New York Times looks just like a random piece of information.
“We think now, more than ever, we need to stand up for journalism and that the best way to do that is to be transparent and show how the sausage gets made. How we know what we know, why we do what we do and the lengths we go to confirm the news that we’re reporting.”
For reporters, that means adding a television camera crew to interviews. Sometimes, subjects don’t want to be on camera. Sometimes, showing the legwork isn’t something audiences are interested in.
Like Rosenthal, national correspondent Sabrina Tavernise believes a larger audience justifies the process, no matter how uncomfortable. “The more we were doing it, I was able to kind of switch if off,” she says of the cameras’ presence. “I’m not looking at the camera. I’m just doing my thing.”
National immigration reporter Caitlin Dickerson admits a film crew can make her life difficult. “It slows you down,” she says. “And it makes it harder to get access to certain people. But it’s really opened up a lot for me in terms of storytelling and imparting information. As a reporter and a storyteller, I feel like I’m gaining a lot, too.”
While “The Weekly” won’t traffic in breaking news stories, it will look for those investigations that no one else has. “It’s going to be an experiment to see how (print and broadcast) relate to one another,” Dolnick says.
Because it’s part of The New York Times brand, the series will be a place where stories can land with the most impact. “Sometimes that’s going to be on the front page,” Dolnick says. “Sometimes, it’s going to be on the website with a big push alert. Sometimes, it’s going to be a big episode of ‘The Weekly.’ We see (the series) as a new avenue for New York Times reporting to land with impact.”
What Tavernise and others have found is how little people outside Washington, D.C., and other power centers know about issues. “I live around people who are constantly steeped in this and it’s hard to overstate how little people actually feel connected to it or know anything about it,” she says. “Anywhere you travel in this country, they have their own lives and there’s so much going on. We live in a graduate seminar of politics. They don’t.”
Dolnick says stories are discussed throughout the day, some for the foreign desk, some for the national desk and some for “The Weekly.” “We’re talking around ideas until we fine one that feels like a documentary film,” he says.
Then, the reporter and his or her producing partner go out and begin the work. Some stories, Dolnick says, don’t lend themselves to visuals. Others require anonymity. With one, he encouraged the photographer to shoot the subject’s hands, the back of his head and the shadows on the wall. “That allowed the interview to take place. So we’re finding new ways like that to work with the newsroom.”
Ideally, Supervising Producer Singeli Agnew says, viewers will see reporters working hard: “I think there is a softening toward the industry when it’s less anonymous and that’s a good thing.”
“The Weekly” premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on FX.