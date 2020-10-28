'This Is Us' fight will continue for some time, says show's producer

Randall and his wife, Beth will try to help their children “metabolize” all of the tragedy, according to Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth. “They get to see their parents grapple with it as they’re grappling with it. They’re the type of parents who wouldn’t shield them from it but guide them through it.”

Because Randall was raised by white parents, he knows the conversations he had in his house are not representative of the conversations he wants to have with his children, Brown said. “Randall has an interesting sort of ‘come to Jesus’ moment through the first two episodes that I think are fascinating.”

Because Fogelman wanted to show how families like the Pearsons handle these issues, he looked for ways to get the series running faster than others. “It felt almost irresponsible not to take on the moment,” he said.

As a result, the cast has been working weekends, following all distancing requirements and living in “plastic bubbles. It’s a brave new world on set,” Fogelman added. “We found our new normalcy rather quickly. We haven’t lost our rhythm.”