'Tiger King 2' is coming to Netflix

Get ready all you cool cats and kittens, Netflix has announced "Tiger King 2" is coming coming to the streaming service.
The first season of the series, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," was told over seven episodes. The second season was filmed in 2020 and into part of 2021.
It's not known which colorful characters from the first season will be featured.
Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin told the story of "Joe Exotic," or Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who kept tigers, lions and other big cats in Oklahoma. The docuseries explored a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, a woman who ran a facility called Big Cat Rescue and had lobbied to shut down facilities like the one Maldonado-Passage managed.
Baskin was able to finance her battle through the fortune she inherited from her late husband, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
In January 2020, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill Baskin. In July, a federal appeals court ruled he should get a shorter prison sentence.
