Tim Allen, Richard Karn find a new extension for 'Tool Time'

Now, they’re able to slide into those roles for “Assembly Required.”

Allen says he’s not comfortable doing Zoom hosting. Karn, however, was a “consummate professional.”

“We’re on freakin’ camera for nine hours and it was the most unusual experience,” Allen says. “But Mr. Drama here was able to bring it back down and be exactly like we were in ‘Tool Time.’ It’s amazing how this is an expansion of that relationship.”

Helping explain builds: Expert April Wilkerson who, yes, watched “Home Improvement” but was more interested in Allen’s TV son Jonathan Taylor Thomas. The “Tool Time” girls were fine, she says, but “it’s really cool that shows these days are incorporating women to be more than just beautiful. Having the opportunity to also put some of my knowledge out there as a teaching resource I think is really cool.”

At his home shop, Allen restores cars, most recently a 1966 Corvette. “We’ve been working in my car shop from the day this pandemic started,” he says. “The auto business never really shut down and this has been a three-year build and we’re coming to the end of it.”

He was always drawn to shop class in high school because it married art and design.