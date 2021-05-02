Tina Fey puts Sara Bareilles in a girl group and stirs vigorusly

What happens after a girl group’s chart-topping days are over? Do they all go onto solo careers? Or do they disappear from the spotlight?

That’s the premise of “Girls5eva,” a new Peacock comedy.

“I wanted to write a show about women in my age group and talk about all the things that you go through as a woman in your 40s,” creator Meredith Scardino says during a Zoom conference. “I thought it was like the Venn diagram of interesting things of relatability of life in your 40s and putting it up against the crazy pop star world.”

The 1990s band gets back together when a Girls5eva song is sampled by rap artist Lil Stinker. Four of the five are asked to appear on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and, soon, they’re rebooting their careers. Never mind they’re no longer in their 20s or able to execute the dance moves.

To play four-fifths of Girls5eva, the producers first looked for the right actors. “And, then, worst case scenario, if they don’t really sing, we could fake it,” says Tina Fey.