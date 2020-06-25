To the Max: Elmo, Anna Kendrick and the 'Doom Patrol' give HBO Max its shape

LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS – Sure, Elmer Fudd doesn’t carry a gun, but these retro short subjects have a lot to boast, including great artwork, fun stories and voices that will make you think Mel Blanc is back at it. Offering a pair of cartoons in each half-hour block, the series reminds you of a Saturday morning, when anyone under 10 was sure to be glued to the television. Bugs Bunny is as snarky as ever; Yosemite Sam, sans gun, might need a quick makeover. Watch it with kids and you’ll see it exists on several levels.

LOVE LIFE – An anthology of sorts, this stars Anna Kendrick as a woman looking for love and, sometimes, finding it. Over the course of 10 episodes (and, yes, there will be a second season), she falls in and out of relationships, relying on friends to help her through ones that don’t quite make it to the finish line. While the first episode is obnoxious (she falls for a guy who isn’t a good match), the second gets some traction and reveals what the concept is all about. Characters float in and out; yesterday’s boss is tomorrow’s lover. Kendrick handles it well, but she’s not the kind of actress you’d expect to follow in Anne Hathaway’s pumps. The series has annoying narration (by Lesley Manville) that tries to make this a sociological experiment, not just another rom-com.