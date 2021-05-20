Tonight's the night: Tim Allen says goodbye to hit Fox series

Allen says the company was comprised of people from different political viewpoints. When networks tried to steer the conversation away from politics, they resisted. “What I’ve always appreciated about this group is its very broad range of attitudes. We all didn’t like being told, ‘I don’t think you should be talking about this.’ We really pushed it a little bit. I admire that.”

Nancy Travis, who plays Vanessa Baxter, Mike’s wife, says the show’s fans have been incredibly enthusiastic and unhesitating in approaching her. “I’m always surprised by the passion with which they say they love the show and how much they watched it – specific moments that I don’t frankly even remember.”

For her – and the other actors – the relationships “Last Man” fostered are most important. “It’s the deep amount of trust (that allowed) us to take risks,” she says. “In the execution of the stories, it just made it very carefree and joyous.”

Co-star Hector Elizondo, who plays Baxter’s business partner, says the series had a rocky start “and it showed us we had a very, very resilient corpus. It got to the point where we were truly family.” To have the series end a first time was “a traumatic experience. It was unusual and a first for me.”