Tony Shalhoub marvels at what 'Finding Your Roots' turns up about his life

In the episode – which airs Feb. 9 – Shalhoub gets specifics. “Had my paternal grandfather not died and had my paternal grandmother survived that difficult time, that family would have stayed there,” he says. “Those kids would not have come over to meet relatives here. My father would not have met my mother. There’s a kind of bittersweet randomness to it all that ultimately becomes incredibly humbling.”

Gates says he saw Shalhoub, the star of "Monk" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," at a cocktail party and urged him to “come spit in the test tube.”

He did and Gates’ team went to work. Because DNA testing has helped speed the process, the “Finding Your Roots” team is able to uncover information more quickly than ever.

“Every day, more and more records are being digitized,” Gates says. “I have even contributed personally to the digitization of records in Lithuania and in Eastern Europe to help that process along.”

Gates says the search – and ultimate story – is a great gift.

“People break down and cry. They go home and have their (family tree) framed. We call it ‘ancestral immortality.’”