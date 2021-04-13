Topher Grace says chemistry is key to 'Home Economics'

Creator Michael Colton based “Home Economics” on his own family situation. He and his writing partners were in the middle of a bad economic year while his twin brother was enjoying a financial boom – he sold a company for $7 million. “And then I have a sister who works in social work and has never made money,” he says. “It was all these feelings of anxiety, mixed with pride, mixed with jealousy and insecurity (that had) the makings of a show.”

Like Colton’s twin, Tatro’s Connor is invested in companies that no one really understands.

“It’s a very meta concept because Grace’s Tom doesn’t tell his family that he’s writing about them,” Colton says. “With my family, I told them but I waited a little while (to let them) read the script. I was a little unsure how they would react, but I think everybody is excited about it.”

Colton’s twin isn’t separated from his wife, but producers felt it would be good to give the character some vulnerability. “He might have all of the money and the big house but his personal life is in trouble,” Colton says. “He needs his siblings to help him out with that.”