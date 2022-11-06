Tracee Ellis Ross explores the importance of hair in 'Hair Tales'

College classes, dissertations and lectures have centered on Black women’s hair. Now, there’s a series called “The Hair Tales” that explains why it’s so important.

“We are our stories,” says executive producer Michaela angela Davis. “That’s how humanity heals. This framework of telling a story through our hair, you can get the history.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, a fellow executive producer of the series and a star of “black-ish,” says she can chronicle her journey of self-acceptance through her experiences with hair. “I don’t think it was until I was a teenager that I started to face my own personal journey. I saw it at home, but I didn’t see it out in the world. I was part of a vast community, a vast culture of people who also weren’t seeing themselves and it played into the larger story about how Black people have been seen in this country.”

The series features Ross and others talking about Black women’s hair and what it means on a larger scale.

Often, Davis says, “Black women’s hair and Black women’s existence is positioned like a challenge or a problem that we have to solve.”

And in Ross’s home? She was facing the most iconic example of Black women’s hair – her mother, singer Diana Ross.

“People always ask me, ‘Did you grow up in your mother’s shadow?’ And I did not. I grew up in my mother’s embrace,” Ross says. “Our hair is one of the ways we’ve been able to open up that space. My own hair journey has really been an onramp for me into my career. It’s a way that I’ve defined myself as a person, a way that has allowed me to have a versatility of identities.”

Before Davis and Ross embarked on their series, Chris Rock produced a documentary called “Good Hair.” In it, celebrities, hair care professionals and others talked about issues Black women have raised about their hair. An animated short subject, “Hair Love,” won an Oscar for its discussion between a father and daughter about her hair.

Now, “The Hair Tales” features everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley talking about hair. Ross says she hopes their views will encourage others to see beauty as a “reflection of self,” rather than something that’s physical.

Although she shares a name with activist Angela Davis, she’s not related. “Because of her fierceness, because of her advocacy, because of her beauty, because of her brilliance, because of her complexity, she came to be the most known person to rock a ‘fro,” Davis says. “She was one of the few people in popular culture where I kind of saw myself.”

And Diana Ross? “I didn’t even know who her mother was when I met her,” Davis says. “That ‘Miss Ross’ thing was just like an added extra bonus in her beauty.”

Adds Ross: “Her beauty was never a hindrance to me. It was an inspiring platform for me to springboard.”

"The Hair Tales" is part of the Onyx Collective.