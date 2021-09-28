TV giant: 'Goliath' teaches viewers to be 'better critical thinkers' says Jena Malone

Thornton and Arianda took him under wing and “it was like I’d (always) known them.”

While Scott read plenty about law before starting the series, he realized “I would not be a good lawyer because I don’t like debates. I like discussions, but I don’t like the idea that you have to win this debate.”

The legal world, he says, is filled with a lot of pressure.

There’s an air of showmanship, too, Arianda says. “You’re telling a story and you are trying, in some way, to influence people through your story.”

While “Goliath” introduced her to all aspects of the legal system, she found her view of lawyers has changed. “I’m much more hopeful in the legal process,” she says with a laugh.

While all four of the actors are going on to other things (Arianda, for example, is playing Vivian Vance in a movie about “I Love Lucy” and Raymonde is directing a film), they say the time spent on “Goliath” was educational – and inspiring.

“I honestly thought I’d never leave the church of theater,” says the Tony-winning Arianda. “And this was so good. They’re two very different disciplines, so it’s been very exciting.”

Adds Raymonde: “This show has been so different every year. It felt like four shows. But art kind of imitated life on this one. I learned a couple of things from Brittany, too, and I’m really sad. Every scene you’re in with Billy is like an electric charge of fun and it feels so damn real all the time.”

