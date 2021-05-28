Uzo Aduba checks in as 'In Treatment's' newest therapist

In the first three seasons of “In Treatment,” Gabriel Byrne played the psychotherapist. When he questioned his own abilities, his Dr. Paul Weston sought help from his own therapist.

In the fourth season, Aduba’s Taylor struggles with issues in her own life.

In reimagining “In Treatment” for a fourth season, Schuur says she and the other producers wanted to honor the original American version but also update it for the times. “We have an opportunity to say some very important things about our particular time,” Schuur says. “We have racial justice movements and the #MeToo movement happening. We talk about toxic masculinity and addiction. We cover a lot of topics all set in the present day.”

Executive Producer Josh Allen thought a new take could show who gets access to therapy and how it can be de-stigmatized. “I come from a family of people who needed therapy and didn’t know they needed therapy. There’s such a stigma attached to it, especially in communities of color, so it felt important to put that on television.”