Vamping for time: Natasia Demetriou takes a bite out of 'What We Do In the Shadows'

LOS ANGELES -- When fans recognize Natasia Demetriou on the street, they immediately want her to pretend to bite them on the neck – “which I find uncomfortable on all levels,” she says with a smile.

Consider it one of the few downsides of playing a vampire on “What We Do in the Shadows,” an FX comedy that goes where few would.

In the series, Demetriou’s Nadja is living in Staten Island with her husband Laszlo, their friend and leader Nandor the Relentless, and Colin Robinson, an “energy” vampire who works in an office and sucks the life out of co-workers just by talking to them. They’re aided by Nandor’s assistant, Guillermo, but they often have trouble fitting in, particularly since they’re hundreds of years old.

To get to that level of outcast, Demetriou says, she has to put on a costume that has countless pieces. “I had one that had nine elements, including a bustle, and I’ve got to look perfect even when we’re doing these stunts. I can’t be human looking.”