Vamping for time: Natasia Demetriou takes a bite out of 'What We Do In the Shadows'

LOS ANGELES -- When fans recognize Natasia Demetriou on the street, they immediately want her to pretend to bite them on the neck – “which I find uncomfortable on all levels,” she says with a smile.
Consider it one of the few downsides of playing a vampire on “What We Do in the Shadows,” an FX comedy that goes where few would.
In the series, Demetriou’s Nadja is living in Staten Island with her husband Laszlo, their friend and leader Nandor the Relentless, and Colin Robinson, an “energy” vampire who works in an office and sucks the life out of co-workers just by talking to them. They’re aided by Nandor’s assistant, Guillermo, but they often have trouble fitting in, particularly since they’re hundreds of years old.
To get to that level of outcast, Demetriou says, she has to put on a costume that has countless pieces. “I had one that had nine elements, including a bustle, and I’ve got to look perfect even when we’re doing these stunts. I can’t be human looking.”
Even worse, she has to add in vampire teeth which come with their own problems. “Some words you can’t say with the accent and the teeth,” the British comedian says. “Initially, I thought they were going to be this horrible thing I was going to have to endure, but they just pop in and out. They’re like Invisalign.” And, no, she doesn’t have a bunch of them. “The same ones from the first season: Reduce, reuse, recycle, save the planet.”
In the second season, Nadja and the gang encounter a host of new creatures, including zombies, ghosts and a possessed doll.
“Trying to have sex with a ghost is so fun to do,” Demetriou says. “I do think she’s super-smart and she does call out the men. But she’s as equally stupid, fallible and sexually driven as the men.”
In the first season, Nadja tried to mentor a young woman who wanted to become a vampire. Played by Beanie Feldstein, the character introduced another dimension to the series but her story ended when Feldstein’s availability became scarce. “It kind of became evident while we were filming Series One,” Demetriou says. “She is super-busy and we just hope she’ll come back one day. We had an amazing relationship.”
In a single year, Feldstein was in the film “Booksmart,” on Broadway in “Hello, Dolly” and on TV in “Shadows.” She’s referenced in the second season and used to bring out the mothering instinct in Nadja.
In the second season, “I have a new kind of mother/daughter relationship but not with a young vampire.”
While Demetriou has extensive credits in sketch comedy and British television shows, “Shadows” is her first encounter with an American sitcom.
“It’s such a weird thing,” she says. “It’s a period piece filled with special effects, magic and supernatural things. When we’re in a group, people recognize us because (the other actors) look like their characters. But I have this 36-inch situation going on on top of my head. I can’t be human looking. I have to be magical looking. They’re like, ‘Oh my god, it’s the vampires.’”
Because Nadja climbs walls, the actress is expected to be quick and nimble, too.
But, says Demetriou, all isn’t what it seems.
“You need a fantastic physique and a lot of core strength…and a stunt double.”
Often, though, she and the others will do their own flying. “Whenever we do wire work, we do look like babies just being, like dangled. We are not the fittest of casts.”
They are, however, quite agile with ad libs.
“It’s just a lovely way to do comedy where you have the freedom to try stuff but then you also have a really strong, solid script to go back to if you’re brain dead and tired,” Demetriou says.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!