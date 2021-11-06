Vanessa Lachey finds home in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

When producers were looking to expand the “NCIS” brand, they didn’t have to reach too far to make it stand out. The franchise never had a female team leader. It also didn’t have a tropical paradise like Hawaii as its backdrop.

Enter: “NCIS: Hawai’i,” a fast-paced complement to “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

“Looking for someone who was going to be this charismatic leader became challenging,” says Executive Producer Christopher Silber. But Vanessa Lachey, once a correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight” and a former Miss Teen USA, had the qualities they were seeking. Her character – Jane Tennant – had to be smart, charming and empathetic. “She’s absolutely someone that I think all of us would fall off a cliff for.”

Lachey, meanwhile, sees the new edition as a way to represent female special agents and showcase island culture. “For me to be the one to represent that, I’m honored,” she says during a Zoom interview from Hawaii. “What it’s going to do is normalize women in this position.”

The series, she says, shows the job can be done with grace, compassion and vulnerability. “It’s a fun character to play. And when I come to my real world, I take some inspiration from Jane and, vice versa. I think, ‘What would Vanessa do?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if Jane would do this. Let’s try to marry it.’”

Lachey says she moved her three children to Hawaii while she shoots the series. Husband Nick, who’s a panelist on the Fox reality series, “Alter Ego,” visits as often as he can.

Like Jane Tennant, she’s juggling work and family.

“Yesterday, for example, I went to work at 6:30 in the morning and I came home and it was around 9:45. My oldest son was up and I walked right in and put him back down to bed because he had gotten up from a bad dream. Then, I had to do the dishes and study my lines for today’s work. For Jane, it’s her family as well as her country and work. I love that imitation.”

Lachey, however, didn’t anticipate how physical the series would be. In the pilot episode, for example, she had to run as quickly as possible. “I did my Tom Cruise run,” she says, “and then I pulled my knee, my groin, both my calves and, somehow, my arm. And it was three seconds in the pilot.”

Other cast members have experienced similar injuries. “We knew that one of the strengths of (the franchise) was building a team that has specific and unique skills, quirks and backgrounds that can also exist as a family,” says Executive Producer Matt Bosack.

Cast members took every opportunity to share their backgrounds during those early weeks of filming. In addition to boasting a Filipino heritage, Lachey was an Air Force brat. “There are just layers of the military that are in my blood,” she says. “We all got to visit NCIS on the base. We’ve all been to Pearl Harbor. We all got to sit there on the Fourth of July and really take in what it means to be here, representing the Navy and their presence.”

Fellow Filipinos have also reached out to her and, yes, offered native food.

That spirit of community, of friendship, Lachey says, is what she wants her “NCIS” to convey. The state, she says, “is so welcoming, so loving.”

Still, she’s not above a little healthy competition. “We want to get a dodgeball tournament going,” she says. “Like, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ versus ‘Magnum P.I.’ versus ‘Hawaii Five-O.’ It’s fun being in this same bubble, but it’s also fun having our own little posse.”

