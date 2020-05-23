Venus Williams, Rob Gronkowski find new challenges with 'Game On!'

Williams, meanwhile, was foreign to the idea of teamwork. “I’m in this individual sport where everything is insular. You have to not only behave well, but you’re just by yourself. It was great to be on a team…you don’t want to let the team down…but I got nervous. I think that’s part of ‘Game On!’”

In addition to physical stunts, the teams had to answer trivia questions and participate in field activities. Among them: performing with the Laker Girls at a halftime show.

Executive Producer James Corden says that moment was incredible, particularly since Williams and Gronkowski “are at the absolute pinnacle of their sports, completely terrified of messing up a dance routine. It was fantastic. I really loved doing it.”

Host Keegan-Michael Key said he would love to see some of the biggest athletes come on and trash-talk one another. He’s keen for Dennis Rodman to appear; Williams said she’d have to opt for her sister Serena. “It would be the first time we’d talk trash,” she said. “We don’t even talk about tennis and sport. She’s the one on court who’s super-strong and I’m the one who’s quiet. But I don’t know if she could do those challenges.”