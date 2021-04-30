Virtually there: How do they get those audiences in TV shows?

Drew Barrymore, who launched her talk show last fall, says she wanted to build a talk show “where everybody feels welcomed. Is that naïve? Probably. Am I going to go for it? Totally.”

To make it look like she was talking to someone across from her, producers built a three-dimensional green screen studio in Los Angeles where they could beam someone into Barrymore’s studio in New York. “It’s the best of both worlds,” says Executive Producer Jason Kurtz. For Barrymore – who has spent a lifetime on sets around the world – it was essential to hear from viewers in states between the coasts. The goal: “Close chasms of differences and talk about what we have in common,” she says.

But how does that happen?

Thaler says it’s as simple as holding up a cellphone. The key is connectivity. And that’s where his company comes into play. Because VCC has been doing remotes by smartphone for six years, its executives know how to troubleshoot. Call producers, as the go-betweens are dubbed, connect with those interview sources and help them set up the shots, achieve conductivity and produce broadcast-quality content. “This is their job,” he says. “They’ll send a link to you and it’s as simple as clicking on that link and you’re connected. We can have video from you in as little as 20 seconds.”

