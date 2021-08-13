WATCH NOW: Dara Renee, Issac Ryan Brown find tasty new gig on 'Magic Bake-Off'

Before signing on as a host of “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off,” Issac Ryan Brown had one question: “Do we get to get to eat the cake?”
“I don’t know if we’d still be here now if we weren’t allowed to,” he says during a Zoom call. “That was the real breaking point for me.”
The hour-long reality show unleashes kids, ages 6-14, on the kitchen and charges them with turning out Disney-themed goodies. The prize: a Disney trophy and a deluxe set of bakeware.
“It’s a nice trophy,” Brown says. “But they didn’t like me holding it. We did 13 episodes, and I did not drop it.”
While contestants were building tasty monuments to Disney icons, Brown and his co-host, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Dara Renee huddled with judge Graciela Gomez and traded pop culture tidbits. “We were cheering on the kids without distracting them,” Renee says.
As much as they tried, the two hosts couldn’t rattle the bakers.
“It’s almost like those kids went through media training or something,” Brown says. “They were super-focused. They do get tense toward the end of the episode…but all the kids are super nice.”
Tapping into the baking trend started by “The Great British Bake Off,” “Magic Bake-Off” also puts bakers through mini-challenges (how about making a Mickey Mouse out of marshmallows?) and demands creativity.
“You would think you’d do your average vanilla (cake). But some of these kids do ginger, cayenne, coconut lime,” Brown says. “They blend all these wonderful flavors and explain what their cake is about.”
Gomez gives Brown and Renee tips viewers can use in their own kitchens. “Everything needs to be symmetrical, and the piping has to be done well,” Renee says, “but a lot of the kids were good at that already.”
And the hosts? “I love to bake,” Renee says. “But it does not taste good.”
Adds Brown: “I can put something in the oven. I don’t know if it will be smelling good but it will be in there and it will be crisp.”
For the hosts, the series is a real test of their ability to think on their feet. “Everything is happening in the moment, so you can’t really prepare,” Renee says. “It’s a lot more improv.”
“You’re making them feel more comfortable,” Brown says of the contestants. “Dara does that.”
The two aren’t above throwing in a few dance moves, too. In one episode, they were asked to do a line dance and, yes, Brown says, “we all practiced it. We did ribbon twirling, too. I messed with the guy in our ear. Every time I entered, I tried to do something different, like land on my mark a different way or make a joke to mess with him camera-wise.”
Because Renee was still working on “HSMTMTS” while they filmed “Bake-Off,” contestants wanted details about the show’s actors and plot twists.
“I was still doing promotion for ‘High School Musical’ when we started doing (bake-off) and it was like switching from Kourtney to Dara, from Dara to Kourtney,” Renee says. “It was so much fun.”
Among the perks of hosting a show: Different hairstyles. “I actually got to show the different variations of black hair each episode. So, each theme, we matched my hair to it. For ‘Toy Story,’ I did two ponytails. For the princess episode, I dressed as Elsa. It’s been so much fun to be creative through my hair.”
Brown, who plays Booker on the Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home,” says the “Bake-Off” contestants have four hours to produce winning creations. “We film on Saturdays and Sundays and sometimes we do Fridays,” he says.
“I give them props,” Renee says. “They’re on their feet all day.”