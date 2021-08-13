WATCH NOW: Dara Renee, Issac Ryan Brown find tasty new gig on 'Magic Bake-Off'

“You would think you’d do your average vanilla (cake). But some of these kids do ginger, cayenne, coconut lime,” Brown says. “They blend all these wonderful flavors and explain what their cake is about.”

Gomez gives Brown and Renee tips viewers can use in their own kitchens. “Everything needs to be symmetrical, and the piping has to be done well,” Renee says, “but a lot of the kids were good at that already.”

And the hosts? “I love to bake,” Renee says. “But it does not taste good.”

Adds Brown: “I can put something in the oven. I don’t know if it will be smelling good but it will be in there and it will be crisp.”

For the hosts, the series is a real test of their ability to think on their feet. “Everything is happening in the moment, so you can’t really prepare,” Renee says. “It’s a lot more improv.”

“You’re making them feel more comfortable,” Brown says of the contestants. “Dara does that.”