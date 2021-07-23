WATCH NOW: Disney's parks aren't such a small world after all

Attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland are like icebergs. “You’re only seeing maybe two percent of the attraction,” says Brian Volk-Weiss, a Disney producer.

Go a little deeper and there’s much more to discover – the inspirations, the mechanics, the storytelling.

In a new Disney+ series, “Behind the Attraction,” those creators – called “Imagineers” – detail how key elements came to be. They talk about the “Walt” years, press on to the expansion decades and wind up in the future, explaining how Rise of the Resistance, the new “Star Wars” ride, and “TRON,” an upcoming attraction, immerse guests in movies.

Walt Disney’s goal with Disneyland was also to put visitors in the middle of the action and become part of the story. The Jungle Cruise, one of the first attractions at the park, was his way of recreating a “true-life” adventure. “He wanted to deliver guests into Africa with animals,” says Jeanette Lomboy, vice president/site portfolio executive with Walt Disney Imagineering. “Animal Kingdom is a fulfillment of Walt’s vision of Jungle Cruise.”

In turn, a ride like Jungle Cruise has inspired a film: Dwayne Johnson stars in a big-screen edition that borrows from the attraction’s storytelling. It hits screens July 30.