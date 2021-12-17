WATCH NOW: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw learn more about each other through '1883' shoot

After 25 years of marriage, Tim McGraw says it’s hard to discover anything new about wife Faith Hill. But when the two started working on “1883,” the prequel to “Yellowstone,” he saw how she affected those around her.

“When she’s on set and she’s doing her work, everybody sort of dials it up a notch because she’s just that good,” McGraw says. “At the same time, she’s so humble about it. She’s sort of the mother to everybody on the set.”

In the new western, McGraw and Hill play a couple traveling with their children and others throughout the Great Plains. The trek is brutal; the experience is life-threatening.

On set it’s not exactly cozy, either. McGraw says temperatures have dipped down to 15 degrees during the Montana shoot. Winds have reached 30 mph.

“You’re pretty much in costumes, so you couldn’t throw on a big ol’ jacket and the animals don’t respond well in that sort of situation, especially the wind,” he says during a Zoom interview. “If you have to traverse a cliff, hit a mark and deliver lines when you’re on a horse, those things can be challenging.”

Hill says it’s often hard to find a restroom when they’re on location. “I literally have taken a pair of scissors and had to cut a few things just to go to the bathroom,” she says. “We knew it was going to be a hard shoot in order to make this believable and to bring these characters to life in this time period. You just have to commit to it. But I do feel very lucky to have a bathtub at the end of the day. Wow, that is a nice luxury.”

Taylor-made

Telling the origins story of “Yellowstone’s” Dutton family, “1883” details how the ancestors made their way from Texas and mustered the determination to build an empire.

“There’s all the action, all the drama, all the struggles and fights against nature but there are going to be a lot of tears because there’s just such a heart to this,” McGraw says.

When he got the script, the country superstar was taken with the writing. “I love to read and it was one of the best things I’d ever read.” Creator Taylor Sheridan, he says, “makes you walk away from it feeling something.”

What really resonated: The narration written for the Duttons’ 18-year-old daughter.

“It’s just pure poetry,” McGraw says. “I always hit him on the arm because he’s a big muscle guy, sort of a bad-ass. How does he write this stuff from an 18-year-old girl’s perspective? It’s mind-boggling.”

Hill, too, was surprised Sheridan could be so sensitive. “He’s one of the most prolific writers of our time,” she says. “The fact that he can write the story of ‘1883’ from her view is hard to imagine…no disrespect to Taylor. He’s a tough guy, but he’s damn good at what he does.”

Part of the family

Isabel May, who plays the 18-year-old, Elsa, fit right in with the country power couple.

Co-workers thought she was related to them because they were so comfortable around each other. “There’s an essence from Elsa’s character that all three of our girls have in some way or another," Hill says.

Adds McGraw, “When we shot, there was almost an audible gasp because she looks so much like one of our daughters. She’s super smart, on the ball, always prepared, always professional. We do scenes together and it naturally falls into place.”

When his character, James, is talking to Elsa, “it naturally turns into me talking to one of my daughters, which is a great place for me to start. She makes it easy because of how good she is.”

Inspiring experience

While McGraw admits “1883” isn’t as lucrative as his singing career, it has been inspirational. “I’m working on an album now – in the middle of this project – and I’m constantly home at night working on mixes and trying to get records right. But I’ve written a lot of pieces of songs throughout the whole process because every day you walk on set … something happens. You can’t help but be inspired by it.”

When they learned “1883” would have a link to “Yellowstone,” both Hill and May were eager to find the connection their characters have to Beth, the outspoken daughter on the contemporary show.

“She’s one of the best characters ever,” Hill says.

“I can only hope people draw some of our qualities and characteristics and go, ‘Oh, Beth reflects that a little bit,’” May says. “I love Beth.”

Women are fierce, Hill adds. “Women fight for what they know to be true.”

And that, says McGraw is one of the things he loves about his wife. “I always knew she was talented but watching her work on this film I discovered a whole new side of just how talented she is.”

To make sure their scenes are always fresh, the two don’t rehearse together. “We wanted that process to wait and allow it to show up naturally on set,” Hill says. “He’s just incredible in this as my husband. He really kind of blew me away.”

