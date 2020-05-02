WATCH NOW: Hollywood' provides sizzling, suggestive look at old film biz

Much of the 10-episode series tracks the fate of the film, including its casting, its politics and its release.

Murphy, who created the series with Ian Brennan, isn’t afraid to confront controversy. He folds real actors with fictitious ones (Rock Hudson and Vivien Leigh are among the names you’ll recognize) and pulls back the curtain on events that colored the past. Hattie McDaniel (cooly played by Queen Latifah) becomes a counselor of sorts to Camille Washington (Laura Harrier), a mixed-race actress who is cast in the leading role in Criss’s film. She faces plenty of taunts and potential firing when the studio gets skittish.

Murphy and Brennan toss in charges of nepotism and give LuPone plenty of scenery to chew. The Tony winner, in fact, emerges from this as the series’ biggest star. She makes the “wife of” much more than an accessory and shows just how influential a home critic might have been. LuPone has fun with Corenswet, too, particularly when he’s just trying to provide for his wife and future child.

While Corenswet’s Cornwell is written fairly straightforward, the actor gives him enough hesitation to make him seem more than just another handsome face. He does a screen test that’s remarkable and a set reaction that’s unforgettable.