WATCH NOW: New Amazon comedy 'Upload' envisions life in 'middle topia'

Looking much like a resort, “Upload’s” Lakewood features lavish buffets, lush golf courses and a “retirement” second to none. It also gives those uploaded access to those who haven’t made the decision. They can still talk; they just can’t touch.

“It’s a show about life rather than death,” Amell says. “It’s about keeping this life going as long as you possibly can.”

When he and others talked about the possibility, they realized it wouldn’t be so bad. “I would upload just for more time with my friends and family and the people that I care about,” Amell says. “Everything else is just gravy.”

When Daniels explained the series to his writers, he made sure they weren’t crafting a specific world. “This isn’t a dystopia. It’s not a utopia. It’s some sort of middle topia,” he remembers saying. “When you think of all the technologic magic we’re capable of now, there’s always unintended consequences and glitches and screw-ups. Because it’s made by human beings, all of our human foibles are going to influence the technology.”

Key to “Upload”: The divide between those who have and those who do not. Amell’s Nathan Brown gets to visit those in “two-gig” land and it’s hardly paradise.