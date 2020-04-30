WATCH NOW: New Amazon comedy 'Upload' envisions life in 'middle topia'

While walking around the streets of New York looking for “Saturday Night Live” ideas, writer Greg Daniels saw electronics stores extolling the virtues of digital entertainment.
“It was all about digital versus analog and I was thinking, ‘What could be the most extreme form of digital?” Daniels says. “It could be you could digitize your memories. If you could do that, you could store a virtual afterlife.”
Admittedly, the idea wasn’t right for “a three-minute sketch for Dana Carvey,” but it stuck with the sitcom creator for more than 30 years.
“I put it in my notebook and, at various times, I’d look at it,” Daniels says. He wrote the first scenes after leaving “King of the Hill” as a producer, put it away, and during the 2008 writers’ strike, thought he might turn it into a book. “I kind of conceived of it as my Harry Potter – a very thought-out world – but then we went back to work.”
When his hit series “The Office” ended in 2013, Daniels went back to the concept and tried to develop it as a 10-episode streaming series. Flash forward to 2017 and the idea landed at Amazon Prime where the Emmy winner fleshed out the concept.
Premiering this week, “Upload” stars Robbie Amell as a tech innovator who gets in a self-driving car accident and has to choose between surgery or a virtual afterlife. Thanks to his girlfriend’s prompting, he opts for the latter and becomes the audience’s eyes and ears in this bold new world.
Looking much like a resort, “Upload’s” Lakewood features lavish buffets, lush golf courses and a “retirement” second to none. It also gives those uploaded access to those who haven’t made the decision. They can still talk; they just can’t touch.
“It’s a show about life rather than death,” Amell says. “It’s about keeping this life going as long as you possibly can.”
When he and others talked about the possibility, they realized it wouldn’t be so bad. “I would upload just for more time with my friends and family and the people that I care about,” Amell says. “Everything else is just gravy.”
When Daniels explained the series to his writers, he made sure they weren’t crafting a specific world. “This isn’t a dystopia. It’s not a utopia. It’s some sort of middle topia,” he remembers saying. “When you think of all the technologic magic we’re capable of now, there’s always unintended consequences and glitches and screw-ups. Because it’s made by human beings, all of our human foibles are going to influence the technology.”
Key to “Upload”: The divide between those who have and those who do not. Amell’s Nathan Brown gets to visit those in “two-gig” land and it’s hardly paradise.
“Technology is kind of great in many ways,” Daniels says, “but it’s also being used by big companies to become efficient in ways that don’t benefit everybody. Part of the show is trying to make you feel the unfairness -- how people have different accesses to the wonders of technology.”
While the first episode hints at a world where something has gone wrong, Daniels and company had no idea “Upload” would premiere during a global pandemic.
Filmed in 2018 and 2019, it preceded any talk of something like a coronavirus. When a premiere date was set, Daniels went back and looked at the episodes to make sure “there wasn’t anything I would regret putting out there. The show doesn’t make light of it at all. It’s very much about characters who love their loved ones and want to make a connection to them.”
Like others, he and the writing staff have been in contact through Zoom meetings for season two.
“It’s a different experience for sure,” Daniels says. “It’s great that we have this technology but I don’t think it’s as good as real contact. As soon as this is back to normal, I want to go back to the normal way we produce things.”
Paul Lieberstein, a fellow producer (who played Toby on “The Office”), has started working on a series that takes place in the world of Zoom “and it might be able to be shot over Zoom.” Daniels isn’t sure that concept could work for other series, particularly “Upload.”
“Our show is very cinematic,” he says. “It’d be a shame to do a Zoom version of it. But, certainly, the problems of TV shows is not the biggest problem in this time period.”
