'WeCrashed' lets Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway dig into 'WeWork'

“WeCrashed” isn’t a look at the rise and fall of WeWork, the flexible workspace company, but the couple behind it, producers say.

“What was fascinating to us was there was a relationship – like a love story – at its heart,” says Executive Producer Drew Crevello.

Tracking the partnership between Adam Neumann and Rebekah Paltrow gave actors Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway something other than investments and deals to play.

“Were these idealistic visionaries or was there a cynicism there?” Crevello asks. “Or both? People want black and white answers here but there’s a lot of gray. We feel confident that we’ve laid out our story and provided enough for you to draw your own conclusions.”

Leto pictures the story in artistic terms: “This is a painting, it’s not a photograph. It’s not a documentary. It’s impressionistic.”

Both he and Hathaway did considerable research into the Neumanns' lives. They learned about the lifestyles they led, the effect success had on them and the mistakes they made with employees.

“The insurance against things slipping into caricature is to dive into as much truth as possible,” Leto says. To capture the Israeli billionaire’s accent, he watched hours of footage and became “buried in the interviews. He was very verbose.”

Hathaway also took a deep dive into her character’s background. “She’s very interested in spirituality, sharing the books that she’s read, so I immersed myself in those,” the Oscar-winning actress says during a Zoom conference. “I also worked with a researcher who gave me amazing, amazing research on Rebekah’s life, world. It is a world I was not born into but I am familiar with. I just sort of did my own investigative reporting. I would find people that knew her and I asked them questions. It was very interesting to kind of hear people’s experience with her versus the way she’s portrayed in the media.”

Among Paltrow’s contributions: WeGrow, a private school. When WeWork started to experience financial issues, she stepped down as CEO of WeGrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebekah’s cousin, is mentioned in “WeCrashed,” but she’s not a character. “I think Gwyneth is someone who gets a lot of attention from the media and she’d probably prefer I just say, ‘We’re good,’ and leave out the details," Hathaway says.

“WeCrashed” does detail the kind of work environment the Neumanns created.

“At the beginning, you see that these are people who had very sincere intentions,” Hathaway says. “I really think they wanted to make the world a better place. How they executed that is a lot more complicated. I do think they were people – certainly in my character’s case – who looked at the world and was trying to leave it better than she found it.”

Adam Neumann “set out to build something that he was proud of,” Leto says. “I think he set his sights on a pretty impossible goal and achieved something pretty remarkable.”

Nevertheless, there’s still the story of a company questioned about its business model and its ability to turn a profit. Both Neumanns left the company and others were charged with changing its fortunes.

Executive Producer Lee Eisenberg says “WeCrashed” investigates how a person’s past informs the present. Those who have seen it debate Neumann’s motives – did he believe anything he was saying or did he fly too close to the sun?

Because so much was written about the company’s rise and fall, the love story appealed to the producers. “You don’t talk about the love story in the founding of Facebook or Uber,” Crevello says. “So it felt very unique to us. And, honestly, it felt like the truth of WeWork. There was not a way to tell the story of WeWork without telling the story of Adam and Rebekah.”

“WeCrashed” premieres March 18 on AppleTV+.

