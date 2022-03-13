'Welcome to Flatch' seeks to capture small-town life

What the world needs now is the empathy it takes to live in a small town, says Producer Jenny Bicks. “Small towns represent what we all should be aiming for.”

That’s why she and Paul Feig, a former producer of “The Office,” created “Welcome to Flatch,” a mockumentary about life in a small town.

“There’s a real honesty to the comedy in the Midwest,” Feig says. “We’re much less tolerant of things that feel fake to us.”

In the series, actor Sam Straley and comedian Holmes (she goes by one name) play Shrub and Kelly, cousins who are trying to make the most of life in Flatch. They’re always looking for the next thing that can make them rich and they’re not afraid to poke fun at authority.

Straley, who grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Holmes, who grew up in Omaha, are well aware of the mindset.

“If you drive 15 minutes out of (Cincinnati), you’ll find yourself in a Flatch,” Straley says. “I think there’s a real beauty in small towns that I think our series explores in a really nice way.”

Adds Holmes: “I would go to summer camps in different places and people would say, ‘Oh, do you play with cows every day?’ And I’d say, ‘Not really, but I have met a few.’ I feel grateful for it because you get creative with how you learn to have fun.”

Midwestern roots

Many others in the cast have Midwestern roots as well.

Seann William Scott, who plays the town minister, was born in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Aya Cash, who plays his ex-girlfriend, went to school in Minneapolis, and Justin Linville, who plays Shrub’s friend Mickey, grew up on a military base just outside Box Elder, South Dakota.

“There’s not so much to do, but we just tried to make the most out of what we did have,” Linville says.

For the series (which is based on the British comedy “This Country”), Feig and Bicks encouraged their actors to improvise.

“When you have actors who are great on the fly, you can catch things super quickly,” says Bicks. “You don’t do a lighting setup for half an hour and then turn around and do another lighting setup. Everything moves more quickly, so the comedy flows much more clearly.”

Holmes says doing improv for four years helped prepare her for “Flatch.” “Having the camera feels like you have an audience there,” she says. “’The Office’ has always been this huge inspiration for me. Working with Paul and Jenny to do a docucomedy was really just a dream of mine.”

Straley says the format “adds another character to the story, which is the documentary crew.”

'Office' appeal

Like “The Office,” “Flatch” has those confessional moments where characters address situations directly to the camera. It takes some time to get used to, the actors say, but quickly they’re in the fold and ready to try more.

While Scott says he never thought of himself as a minister, “my mom definitely could. When I said, ‘I’m playing Father Joe,’ she’s like, ‘Amen. Finally. Thank you, Jesus.’”

Used to less sedate characters, Scott says he enjoys playing someone who’s “just trying to keep it together. But I definitely should never be a pastor, ever.”

Because there are so many characters in “Welcome to Flatch,” episodes can focus on different combinations of residents. They join forces at town festivals and dance classes and show it takes more than a village to make a village.

“If we’re not representing the world on screen the way that it actually is in real life, then we’ve completely failed,” Feig says. “Even in all our scouting, the smallest town we’d go through, there was diversity there. We just wanted this to be very inclusive in a very honest way.”

