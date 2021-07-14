'Wellington Paranormal' could be a portal to stardom for show's actors

“It was originally intended to be scarier,” Clement says. “But when we did the second episode (about alien plants), the plants looked so silly when they moved you just couldn’t make them scary. And we leaned into that and made it sillier.”

Produced for much less than an episode of “What We Do in the Shadows” (Clement estimates it’s one-fifth to one-tenth of the budget), “Wellington Paranormal” relies on ingenuity to pull off its storylines. “We collaborate with different departments,” Clement says. “We sometimes get the VFX people in the writers’ room and just say, ‘We want to do this. Can we do this?’ Same thing with the prosthetics people. We’ll say, ‘What have you got laying around your studio?’ And they might have something we can use.”

To illustrate, Minogue says one of the props people found a plastic bag “and we probably got eight minutes out of that in one episode. We just had a plastic bag flying around that we mistook for a ghost.”

Adds Clement: “It was in the script, but I guess we went there.”