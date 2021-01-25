Wendy Williams wants 'The Movie' to show the bad -- and the good

Talk show host Wendy Williams didn’t want to waste two hours of viewers’ time if a TV movie about her life was going to sugarcoat any of the details. She wanted “Wendy Williams: The Movie” to offer the unvarnished truth.

“Knowing how society is now with the blogs and various things offered on the internet, I (wanted) to clear up half-truths and untruths,” she says during a Zoom conference.

Even scenes of addiction and trouble in her marriage to Kevin Hunter were not off limits.

“We were actually going through divorce (during the making of the film), which was very difficult,” she says. “I don’t regret meeting Kevin. I don’t regret falling in love. I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years. If anything, I’m extremely happy that I’m still relevant enough that I’m able to come through double doors and say, ‘How you doin’?’ And still be young, fun and pop-culture relevant.”

Born in New Jersey in 1964, Williams started in radio, then segued into television, landing her several Emmy nominations for daytime talk show host. “My career is over 35 years as a paid personality,” she says. “And I take that very seriously. There are little things and big things that needed to be incorporated in this movie in order for it all to make sense.”