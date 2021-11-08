Wes Bentley says it's OK to be an outsider in 'Yellowstone'

Jamie Dutton may be on the outs with other members of “Yellowstone’s” first family, but that doesn’t bother actor Wes Bentley.

“My parents are Methodist ministers and (we) got moved around every four years, so I knew what it was like to be an outsider,” he says. “We were very creative and fun and sometimes stuck out in a community.”

In the hit Paramount series, Jamie is suspected of masterminding an attack on his family. Is he guilty? Season Four could tell.

Bentley says he and the other actors often don’t know where their characters are headed. “Sometimes, we have an idea that something is going to happen, but the specifics don’t come until we see the script. I like that.”

Creator Taylor Sheridan, he says, frequently calls before those scripts arrive “to give you an idea of what he was thinking before you read it. I often see the script and say, ‘Oh, that’s fun.’”

Among the secrets already revealed: Jamie is adopted and he was behind the forced sterilization of his sister, Beth, played by Kelly Reilly.

“We knew something had happened and we talked about what it might be,” Bentley says. “Kelly was adamant about knowing because she needed to play that.”

Off-screen, Reilly and Bentley are quite close. “We trust each other,” Bentley says. “We have to go to some very intense places. The best way to do that is to trust each other and we have that in spades.”

While any television show with Kevin Costner in the lead is going to draw viewers, “Yellowstone” popped like few series in recent history.

Bentley says that’s because it hits so many touchstones in one season.

“Some people are attached to the family drama,” he says. Others are curious about the idea of western expansion – for good or bad. And, then, there’s politics.

As the series’ aspiring politician, Jamie Dutton touches other buttons. “I grew up in a household where the news was one and we knew a lot about politics, so I’ve had a heavy dose of politicians throughout my lifetime,” Bentley says.

In the first season, he considered mimicking actual politicians. But then, “Taylor’s writing is so clear we know who that family is. I felt like I should just dive into the writing. And, there are a lot of powerful, rich families who are obviously in politics just to get influence for their businesses.”

Because “Yellowstone” is so popular, the 43-year-old father of two says people often recognize him when he starts to speak – “even over my face. Before, people didn’t even know my name. I liked that anonymity but this show is different. It’s big.”

When he started in the business, Bentley got a taste of stardom. Playing a voyeuristic teenager in the Oscar-winning “American Beauty,” he was nominated for awards and drew considerable press attention. Fame so soon wasn’t necessarily a good thing, he says. “I could have handled it better. The only difference is whether (the film) is good or not. That’s still what I work off. It’s been carrying me for quite a while.”

“Yellowstone,” he says, falls in that good category. “It hits such a wide variety of people,” he says. “People are learning through this – not only the history (of the West), but what’s happening now.”

