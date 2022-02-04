What did 'black-ish' accomplish? Producers, stars weigh in

The stars and producers of “black-ish” say they’re fine with the series ending this year.

Because they had the ability to build toward that final episode, they didn’t feel like something was left unsaid or undone.

When she starred on “Girlfriends,” Tracee Ellis Ross says she didn’t get closure. “We didn’t know the show was ending. We didn’t get a finale. But it’s been a beautiful end to ‘black-ish.’ I walked into it with a very full heart.”

Now marching toward the award-winning comedy’s end, Ross and co-star Anthony Anderson say they’ve learned plenty from the experience.

“It’s actually helped me to trust in my fellow actor,” Anderson says. “I don’t have to carry the load. It’s not all about me. I know if I take this leap, she’s never going to allow me to fall.”

Creator/executive producer Kenya Barris says the two were like beat cops in a rough neighborhood – they made sure they got home together.

In the series, which will have had eight seasons when it ends its run, Rainbow and Dre Johnson weathered all sorts of challenges – from divorce to birth to pressing social issues.

“We’ve all been changed by this,” says Executive Producer Courtney Lilly. “In the future, regardless of whatever happens politically or economically or socially, it wouldn’t surprise me that, in a few years, people sit there and go, ‘I wonder how “black-ish” would have handled this?’”

When “black-ish” began, Barris was just thrilled to get a show on the air. “We wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, just outwardly Black. And I think that was something that we felt like we weren’t going to be able to do. I never, in a million years, imagined that it would become what it’s become.”

Because viewers made it a hit, “black-ish” attracted an A-list of set visitors and guest stars.

In the final season, former First Lady Michelle Obama appears. In earlier seasons, Sidney Poitier, Dick Gregory and Kendrick Lamar visited the set.

“Even if it was just stopping by, it meant so much,” Barris says. “To be able to say that that was something that meant something to people who we looked up to…was amazing.”

For guest performances, Anderson often called on friends. “Anthony knows every person,” Ross says. (She, meanwhile, is friends with Michelle Obama. Ross made that call.)

Because “black-ish” focused on the family, the Johnsons were “navigating the world we all live in,” Ross says. “There’s a never-ending amount of topics for us to discuss that are part of the wallpaper of our lives. We did that incredibly beautifully, from Juneteenth to police brutality to postpartum depression. We leave with a whole bunch of joy and pride about how we handled everything.”

Anderson and Ross also depart as friends – even though they didn’t hang out together outside of the show.

“I learned about partnership,” Ross says. “Anthony and I have chemistry on screen. We discovered a way of dancing that was magic. It was based on trust and respect.”

While “grown-ish,” a spin-off from “black-ish” is still going, it’s uncertain if Ross or Anderson will appear on the show. Barris says he’s hopeful.

“It’s a family, so I would love to see them come back and be a part of whatever they choose to do.”

Already, Anderson has signed to return to the reboot of “Law & Order”; Ross is producing a documentary about Black women as told through the portal of hair called “Hair Tales.”

For both, “black-ish” provided an opportunity to learns roles behind the scenes. Both directed episodes and got to see where they might fit. “Anthony and I both discovered that we are really good producers,” Ross says.

Adds Barris: “I never, in a million years, imagined that it would become what it’s become. It’s a baby. You give to birth to a baby and you’re like, ‘He’s going to be the greatest basketball player ever’ and he becomes a pianist. Like any television show, you let it become what it’s going to be.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.