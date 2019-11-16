What 'Last Man Standing's' Tim Allen would really like to do

“I was shocked how quickly they put the pieces together,” Allen says. “It had been like 13 months since we were canceled and that was like a whole season.” Producers reassembled the cast, got the same soundstages and premiered Sept. 28, 2018, on Fox.

In many ways, Allen says, the break enabled the show to change. “We’d been reinvented. Now the kids are grown up and it’s a different show.”

The new “Last Man Standing” has been just as much fun as it was before (“I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t”) and has become a cornerstone for Fox. What the time off revealed was just how much the audience loved it.

During standup tours, Allen routinely shows clips from his various projects – “The Santa Clause,” “Toy Story,” “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing.”

In recent years, the ovation for “Last Man” has been huge.

