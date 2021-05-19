 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What Marvel characters did the 'M.O.D.O.K.' cast want to be?
0 comments
topical alert

What Marvel characters did the 'M.O.D.O.K.' cast want to be?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What Marvel character did you want to be?

Patton Oswalt (who plays M.O.D.O.K.): “When you’re a little kid you want to be Spider-Man, because he’s the coolest. When I got a little older, maybe one of the X-Men. I’m happy that I ended up with M.O.D.O.K., because at my age, he gets to sit down the whole time.”

Aimee Garcia (who plays Jodie Tarlton, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife): “Spider-Man, just because he’s clumsy and such a nerd and never gets the girl. I love that double life where he saves the world but doesn’t get any of the credit at school.”

Beck Bennett (who plays Austin Van Der Sleet): “My favorite was always Wolverine…but I feel I connected to wanting to be Iron Man because everything seemed so easy.”

Jon Daly (who plays Super-Adaptoid): “I wanted to be Doctor Doom, just a man in an iron mask, reclusive, evil person – you know, just pure fun.”

Melissa Fumero (who plays Melissa, M.O.D.O.K.’s daughter): “My favorite was Storm. The idea that I could just blow my big brother away, like physically, was very appealing to me.”

Ben Schwartz (who plays Ben, M.O.D.O.K.’s son): “I loved Spider-Man because I was from New York and he was a kid and I found him to be funny. Then, I really loved Slapstick, which is basically a clown with a big sledgehammer-type thing going around being hilarious and crazy.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Full trailer for Friends reunion episode released

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News