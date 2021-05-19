What Marvel characters did the 'M.O.D.O.K.' cast want to be?

What Marvel character did you want to be?

Patton Oswalt (who plays M.O.D.O.K.): “When you’re a little kid you want to be Spider-Man, because he’s the coolest. When I got a little older, maybe one of the X-Men. I’m happy that I ended up with M.O.D.O.K., because at my age, he gets to sit down the whole time.”

Aimee Garcia (who plays Jodie Tarlton, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife): “Spider-Man, just because he’s clumsy and such a nerd and never gets the girl. I love that double life where he saves the world but doesn’t get any of the credit at school.”

Beck Bennett (who plays Austin Van Der Sleet): “My favorite was always Wolverine…but I feel I connected to wanting to be Iron Man because everything seemed so easy.”

Jon Daly (who plays Super-Adaptoid): “I wanted to be Doctor Doom, just a man in an iron mask, reclusive, evil person – you know, just pure fun.”

Melissa Fumero (who plays Melissa, M.O.D.O.K.’s daughter): “My favorite was Storm. The idea that I could just blow my big brother away, like physically, was very appealing to me.”

Ben Schwartz (who plays Ben, M.O.D.O.K.’s son): “I loved Spider-Man because I was from New York and he was a kid and I found him to be funny. Then, I really loved Slapstick, which is basically a clown with a big sledgehammer-type thing going around being hilarious and crazy.”

