What The Rock is cooking: A look back at Dwayne Johnson's childhood

“Girls used to call the house and ask for Tomas and my mom would go, ‘I’m sorry, there’s no Tomas here,’ and I would run, ‘No, no, no. That’s me.’ And she’d be like, ‘What are you doing?’”

At 18, Johnson was a star on the football field. He was a defensive tackle at the University of Miami and was a star on the 1991 national championship team. After graduation, “I did not get called up to the NFL. That was a pretty big loss because when you’re done with your college career, you’re done. You don’t get another shot at it. Instead, I went to the CFL (Canadian Football League) and that was a tough time, too. I was cut from the CFL. And then, that’s when I had the infamous seven bucks in my pocket.”

Nahnatchka Kahn, who produces “Young Rock,” says those “roller coaster” moments make for great storytelling. “We’ve all been there in some shape or form,” she says.

Dad leaves an impression