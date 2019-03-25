LOS ANGELES – Thanks to the new series “What We Do in the Shadows,” you will soon have a name for those boring people who corner you at parties, hang at your desk or annoy you in general.
They’re called “Energy Vampires” because they suck the life out of any situation.
“You get trapped,” says series creator Jemaine Clement. “They can make the situation that’s impossible to extract yourself.”
In the new FX series, actor Mark Proksch defines the genre. He’s the guy who rambles incessantly about subjects that are boring at best.
“The character is very relatable for people,” Proksch says. “I’m a relatively boring person in real life. So I bring my babbling brook of b------- when I’m improvising on this show.”
Proksch’s Colin Robinson is just one of a handful of vampires living together in a decrepit home on Staten Island. Their goal is total and complete domination of the New World, but they’re not quite sure how to do it.
A documentary film crew (not unlike the folks following those in “The Office”) are tracking their moves, particularly since their dark lord and leader, Baron Afanas, has made it clear they’ve had 100 years and they haven’t succeeded.
Based on a feature film of the same name, “What We Do in the Shadows” shows how the four operate in a world that has likely passed them by. To help Nandor, the leader, there’s a non-vampire assistant named Guillermo, who serves to please.
Like Proksch, actor Harvey Guillen wasn’t quite certain how he could fit into this odd, “Munsters” meets “The Office” comedy. Guillermo, he says, was written for an older actor. By accident, he went to a wine and cheese night where he met a woman who told him he should audition for the role. He saw a poster of director Guillermo del Toro and saw that as a sign. He tried to copy the look, went in and landed the part.
“Guillermo is that person in middle school who wanted to be part of a group but they kept pushing him away,” Guillen says. He’s the only human among the vampires and, yes, he wants to be one of them. To get there, he’s willing to do anything they ask.
For both Proksch and Guillen, the series is the realization of a long-held dream. Both wanted to be actors at an early age. Both weren’t sure how to go about it.
Proksch grew up in Wisconsin and “never had the confidence” to try an acting career. He got attention through YouTube videos, and was cast in series like “The Office” and “Better Call Saul.” But “Shadows” is the real coup. “Getting to do what you love – digging ditches or being the president or whatever – you’re lucky.”
Similarly, Guillen wanted a career in Hollywood but constantly heard, “You’re too short,” “You’re too fat,” “You’re too Mexican.” “And now I’ve proved them wrong,” he says with a smile.
While Guillermo has to pay to live at the vampires’ house, he’s not about to give up on his vampire dream.
Guillen says producers have given him and the others ample opportunity to improvise and help fill in the background gaps. “At one point he did work at Panera,” he says. “And they’re very good at asking our opinion.”
Adds Proksch: “Some stuff you’ll ask them and they’ll say, ‘We figured this part out.’ Other stuff is still evolving. That helps you as an actor. You can go for something that wasn’t written or make a choice about your character and they’ll be OK with it.”
Both say “Shadows” is just what they hoped it would be.
“I have no background in acting, I just got lucky,” Proksch says. “To make my buddies laugh, I put myself on a morning show (in Milwaukee) as a character. The morning show didn’t know I was a character. The writers on ‘The Office’ saw it, called me up and booked me, so I didn’t do any theater.”
Guillen, meanwhile, knew he wanted to be an actor since he was 6.
When both finally landed in the business, they were surprised.
“It’s a lot friendlier than I thought,” Proksch says.
And, adds Guillen, “It’s a lot cooler.”
"What We Do in the Shadows" premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday on FX.