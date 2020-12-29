What y'all doing? Leslie Jordan is king of Instagram

Hunker-downers, who got through 2020 with the best attitude?

If the answer isn’t “Leslie Jordan,” then you haven’t been following him on Instagram.

The veteran actor was at home with his mother at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he started actively posting on social media.

“I posted twice a day for 80 days,” the 65-year-old Emmy winner says.

“A friend called from California and said, ‘You’ve gone viral,’” Jordan recalls. “And I said, ‘No, I’m fine.’ And he said, ‘No, you are viral.’” Quickly, he realized he had thousands of followers looking for his daily observations. Now up to 5.5 million followers, Jordan has been able to launch a line of merchandise with key phrases (“What are y’all doing?”) that help benefit charity.

“It’s a bit taxing because I have to come up with something,” Jordan says of his Instagram posts (thelesliejordan). “Now I’m down to like once every three days but it was pretty amazing.”