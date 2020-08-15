What's cooking in Selena Gomez's kitchen? She tells all

Singer Selena Gomez didn’t just bake bread during the coronavirus pandemic. While quarantining at home, she allowed producers to put cameras in her kitchen and watch how she learned from a group of professional chefs.
The result, “Selena + Chef,” premieres this week on HBO Max and, yes, it shows how good – and bad – she was at cooking.
“This was really about Selena learning on her own,” Executive Producer Aaron Saidman said during a streaming interview. “We didn’t have any culinary producers planning everything out, dicing up the onion perfectly.”
Instead, Gomez had to follow the lead of chefs like Antonia Lofaso, who told her what to do through a live feed.
Sometimes, she was thrown by simple dishes. “The French omelet was really difficult because I’m just so used to doing it the American way,” Gomez said. “There’s such a specific way to do it.”
“The technique that goes into it is actually one of the hardest to learn,” Lofaso added. “So don’t beat yourself up too much.”
Other times, she tested the chefs’ desire for safety. Lofaso said she was “genuinely concerned” that there was going to be an oil fire when Gomez combined an olive oil pouch with calamari and shrimp. “I kept screaming, ‘Are we sure that the oil is OK?’" Lofaso said. “I couldn’t see if there was enough water, so my maternal instinct at home was like there’s a plastic bag burning in a pot and she’s there alone…and she’s going to start a fire and it’s going to be my fault.”
Added Gomez with a laugh: “I didn’t burn my house down.”
While she’s normally guarded about her private life, the 28-year-old Gomez said she didn’t mind taping in the kitchen because she had just moved in. “It didn’t feel like my home yet,” she said. “It was OK with me. I can post a picture of the ground and my fans will try to dissect what that meant. So that’s going to happen no matter what.”
Gomez’s grandparents and two others have been quarantining with her, so she had a built-in set of taste-testers.
When she made mocha chocolate chip cookies on the show, she wasn’t happy with the result. “I redid them on my own. They were much better,” Gomez said. “I’ve done the omelet. The calamari was not difficult, it was just a lot of prepping to do.”
“Selena + Chef” wasn’t a way to move into reality television but a chance to “inspire, encourage and get kids’ minds going,” she said. “I just hope that this can bring them joy. But if it’s something that they discover that they love, that’s even better.”
And, if you happen to drop over for dinner, expect a Gomez specialty – miso soup. “That’s been impressive to my friends. My comfort food would be my nana’s chicken and dumplings. I’m from the South and it’s like this yummy, just biscuits with all this chicken. That’s my favorite.”
If you look closer in Gomez's souped-up kitchen, you'll find chicken salad with grapes. “You put it on a cracker,” Gomez said with a laugh. She might even make squash with zucchini and mushrooms and put it on a bed of rice or chicken.
Don’t expect pasta, however. “It’s very hard for me to cook pasta now because I know what real pasta should taste like,” she said. “Before, you just kind of throw in a box and it’s there but (the chefs) spoiled me, basically.”
And the go-to? A peanut butter and jelly sandwich. “I make a killer PB&J.”
"Selena + Chef" begins streaming Aug. 13 on HBO Max.
