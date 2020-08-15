What's cooking in Selena Gomez's kitchen? She tells all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Singer Selena Gomez didn’t just bake bread during the coronavirus pandemic. While quarantining at home, she allowed producers to put cameras in her kitchen and watch how she learned from a group of professional chefs.

The result, “Selena + Chef,” premieres this week on HBO Max and, yes, it shows how good – and bad – she was at cooking.

“This was really about Selena learning on her own,” Executive Producer Aaron Saidman said during a streaming interview. “We didn’t have any culinary producers planning everything out, dicing up the onion perfectly.”

Instead, Gomez had to follow the lead of chefs like Antonia Lofaso, who told her what to do through a live feed.

Sometimes, she was thrown by simple dishes. “The French omelet was really difficult because I’m just so used to doing it the American way,” Gomez said. “There’s such a specific way to do it.”

“The technique that goes into it is actually one of the hardest to learn,” Lofaso added. “So don’t beat yourself up too much.”