What's the game plan for Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?

If you haven’t dipped into the Marvel universe, don’t worry.
“We try to make the stories unfold in a way that, if you’re following along and you’ve seen what has preceded it, you’ll be right up to speed,” says Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief creative officer. “And if you haven’t, you’ll be right up to speed.”
That means the newest installment, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” doesn’t need a “Captain America primer to enjoy. When the six-part Disney+ series premieres this month, die-hard fans will get to fill in a few gaps while newcomers will be able to immerse themselves in a story of new-found friendship.
The project moved ahead because “Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are spectacular actors...we felt like we hadn’t explored their stories enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes,” Feige says during a Zoom conference.
Seeing the characters interact in “The Winter Soldier” and “Civil War” convinced Marvel execs, the two had a “very fun dynamic. If we ever had that opportunity, we’d watch a whole show with the two of them.”
Following the last “Avengers” film, Marvel creatives realized they couldn’t just toss superheroes into another universe-saving epic, so they looked for opportunities and, first up, paired Vision and Scarlet Witch in “WandaVision,” an homage to sitcoms that managed to connect dots and entertain in a different way.
“The greatest compliment we can get on a project is ‘I don’t usually like these kinds of movies’ or ‘I never read a comic, but I really enjoy X, Y or Z,’” Feige says. “I think ‘WandaVision’ is an extreme example of that.”
The episodes – which sent up comedies like “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Brady Bunch” and “I Love Lucy” – got buy-in right from the start.
“It’s essentially like a new opening weekend every week,” Feige says. Because all episodes weren’t dropped on one day, each built anticipation and kept viewers coming back.
“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was always seen as a six-hour project. “The shows are not inexpensive,” Feige says. “Six felt like the appropriate number.”
That doesn’t mean there can’t be a return visit but that isn’t an immediate goal. Marvel, in fact, has an aggressive schedule that stretches into 2023. Films alternate with television series; crossovers are entirely possible.
“We are continuing into the series just as we developed our features, which is delving into the amazing characters that we get to utilize from the books and try to bring them to life in new and unexpected ways,” Feige says. With a deep catalog of superheroes and villains who haven’t even grazed the screen, the company is “willing and excited to take chances, to go to places we haven’t and to presume fans will stay with us through an hour and some-odd minutes of a black-and-white sitcom to see where we’re headed. Perhaps even new audience members will come and join us on the ride.”
While no plans are afoot for a second season of “WandaVision,” it’s not out of the question. Currently, Feige says, it’s designed to launch into a feature film. “Perhaps someday we’ll chart out five seasons of a show but, really, we’re focusing on delivering the best seasons we can, one at a time, so far.”
Up next: “Loki,” a series based on the “Thor” villain. Then there’s “What if…?”, an animated series that reimagines superhero outcomes, “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” and “She-Hulk.”
Add in the “Black Widow” feature film, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings,” “The Eternals” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the plate is more than full.
“I certainly hope we’re going to be able to continue what we set out to do, which is follow characters from series, see how they evolve and change and see how that interacts with a feature and then see how it goes back into a series,” Feige says.
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” continues the journey March 19 on Disney+.