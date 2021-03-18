What's the game plan for Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?

“The greatest compliment we can get on a project is ‘I don’t usually like these kinds of movies’ or ‘I never read a comic, but I really enjoy X, Y or Z,’” Feige says. “I think ‘WandaVision’ is an extreme example of that.”

The episodes – which sent up comedies like “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Brady Bunch” and “I Love Lucy” – got buy-in right from the start.

“It’s essentially like a new opening weekend every week,” Feige says. Because all episodes weren’t dropped on one day, each built anticipation and kept viewers coming back.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was always seen as a six-hour project. “The shows are not inexpensive,” Feige says. “Six felt like the appropriate number.”

That doesn’t mean there can’t be a return visit but that isn’t an immediate goal. Marvel, in fact, has an aggressive schedule that stretches into 2023. Films alternate with television series; crossovers are entirely possible.