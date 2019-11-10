Who will win the CMA Awards? Carrie Underwood could cry pretty

Brad Paisley won't be running roughshod over the nominees at this year’s County Music Association Awards. He’s too busy prepping his own TV show.

That means Carrie Underwood will have to go it alone to make fun of Faith and Tim, Blake and Gwen and just about everyone else. To help, she’ll have Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, two longtime favorites who’ll slip in and help viewers forget most female singers don’t get the radio airtime their male counterparts do.

At Wednesday’s event, you could also see a first: Underwood winning Entertainer of the Year. After years of being snubbed, she’s in the hunt – and could win. If she doesn’t, it’s Keith Urban’s trophy once again.

By category, here’s who to look for:

Male Vocalist: Luke Combs has traction. I prefer Thomas Rhett. Keith Urban still has momentum. You pick.

Female Vocalist: Kacey Musgraves is the Grammy queen. Miranda Lambert will make her big comeback next year. Maren Morris has a huge hit. Could Carrie Underwood still cry pretty? This may be the toughest category to call. Give the edge to Maren, but don’t count out the others.