"Game of Thrones" got more Emmy nominations than any series this or any other year. Will this year's awards ceremony really be a fair game?
Folks who saw the Starbucks cup in one of the episodes say yes. But others think this year's Emmy Awards will be one big retirement party for the HBO series.
Others say the event will give new series an opportunity to brandish their own swords. By category, here's who's likely to win:
BEST DRAMA
Will win: “Game of Thrones”
Likely to upset: “Ozark”
With more Emmy nominations than there are Lannisters, “Game of Thrones” appears poised to go out with a roar. Yes, it didn’t have its best season. But, then, most of the other nominees weren’t stellar either. This would be a fitting curtain call for the 2019 version of “must-see TV.”
BEST COMEDY
Will win: Good question. “Veep” would be an easy choice, but it wasn’t consistent. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dominated last year. Pick either one.
Likely to upset: “Fleabag.”
There’s a big push for “Fleabag,” largely because it was so well-written. Also, it only had six episodes, which makes those who slog through 22 feel like anyone could write six good ones. Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will win something. This could be it.
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Will win: “Chernobyl”
Likely to upset: “Escape at Dannemora”
“Fosse/Verdon” deserves to win here because it helped viewers rethink a legend (and see Gwen Verdon in a different light). It probably won’t because it’s “reel” life, not “real” life. HBO has clout in this area.
BEST TV MOVIE
Will win: “The Deadwood Movie.” It’s payback.
Likely to upset: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” which, frankly, is an episode of an anthology series, not really a movie.
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Will win: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Likely to upset: Emilia Clark, “Game of Thrones”
Oh was expected to win last year and she got “crowned.” That means she’s due a make-good. Clark would win if there’s a big sweep for “Thrones.”
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Will win: Impossible to say. Billy Porter (“Pose”) has a strong voting bloc behind him, but his show isn’t all that.
Likely to upset: Any one of them. Kit Harington has the “Thrones” platform, but his role wasn’t as commanding as any of the other nominees’. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) would be a nice surprise.
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY:
Will win: Bill Hader, “Barry”
Likely to upset: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method,” got a boost from the Golden Globes but Ted Danson, “The Good Place,” is a critics’ favorite.
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY
Will win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”
Likely to upset: Outside shot: Phoebe Waller-Bridge for “Fleabag”
Rachel Brosnahan won last year, but it’d be cruel to deny Louis-Dreyfus a record-setting Emmy for the final season of a great show.
BEST ACTOR/LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE
Will win: Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”) has momentum; but Jharrel Jerome could slip in if “When They See Us” has a great night.
Likely to upset: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective.” He’s Oscar’s favorite son.
BEST ACTRESS/LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE
Will win: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”
Likely to upset: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora,” if she doesn’t win supporting actress for “The Act.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Will win: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Likely to upset: There are four “Game of Thrones” contenders. Again, if that does well, one could slip through.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Will win: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Likely to upset: Other “Thrones” nominees.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Will win: Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”
Likely to upset: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Will win: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Likely to upset: Tony Hale, “Veep.”
With the end of the road for “Veep,” it’s a nice time to reward sustained excellence. Still, Henry Winkler is the nicest guy in Hollywood and could double up for “Barry.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE
Will win: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Likely to upset: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Clarkson was the front runner, but then Arquette got two nominations and that opened the door for her to cede one to someone else.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE
Will win: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Likely to upset: No one. Whishaw was too good.