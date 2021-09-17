Who will win the Emmys? 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso,' of course

It’s a British kind of thing.
At the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” will reign in plenty of categories. With nine acting nominations for the former, seven for the latter, they’re likely to be the most talked-about series of the night. And, why not? They each had a great year and great performances.
If there’s a real battle emerging, it’s for Best Limited Series. There, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Mare of Easttown” will go head-to-head, while “I May Destroy You,” “WandaVision” and “The Underground Railroad” will be nipping at their heels.
Drama will color the Best Actress in a Limited Series category as well. Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel, Elizabeth Olsen and Cynthia Erivo are so evenly matched, it wouldn’t surprise if any one of them wins.
By category, here’s who to watch on Sunday night:
DRAMA SERIES: There are interesting additions to this year’s drama field, but it’s no contest. “The Crown” had such a great year (chronicling the Diana period), it won’t lose. Nobody comes close.
DRAMA ACTOR: It’s down to two – Billy Porter, who already won for “Pose,” and Josh O’Connor, who wowed for “The Crown.” If it’s an all-“Crown” night, go with the latter. If there’s a huge sentiment to send “Pose” out on a high note, it’s Porter’s. The other nominees have strong reasons why they won’t win.
DRAMA ACTRESS: Normally two people from the same series split a vote. That’s the situation Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman face in this category. They’re stars of “The Crown” and they’re ending their time on the series. But the category also has Mj Rodriguez, Emmy’s first transgender actress (for “Pose”) and Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), an Emmy darling. We say it’s Corrin’s to lose.
DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR: Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) was a favorite, even before he died unexpectedly last week. We say, he gets it.
DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS: How do you pick: Margaret Thatcher? Camilla Parker-Bowles? Princess Margaret? They’re vying for “The Crown.” Still “The Handmaid’s Tale” has four nominees, leaving Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”) as a spoiler. But it’s likely Gillian Anderson will win for playing Thatcher, wig and all.
COMEDY SERIES: “Ted Lasso” was afforded universal love when it premiered last year (not so much this year). That should guarantee its win in this category – a mixed bag that includes “Emily in Paris,” a not-so-praised new comedy.
COMEDY ACTOR: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.” Nobody else comes close. Sure, Anthony Anderson could finally pick up one after years of nominations. But Sudeikis was much better.
COMEDY ACTRESS: Jean Smart, “Hacks.” She has a nomination for supporting actress, too (for “Mare of Easttown”), but this is clearly her prize. The only possible threat: Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant.”
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR: If Kenan Thompson (who deserves to win) doesn’t get it for “Saturday Night Live,” his co-star, Bowen Yang, could. Still, there’s a huge contingent from “Ted Lasso.” Of that bunch, look for Brett Goldstein to emerge. We say: Kenan.
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Three from “Saturday Night Live,” two from “Ted Lasso,” one each from “Hacks” and “The Flight Attendant.” Go with Hannah Waddingham from “Ted Lasso.” It’s too difficult to pick among the “SNL” stalwarts.
LIMITED SERIES: We like “Mare of Easttown.” We suspect “The Queen’s Gambit” will win. “WandaVision” has a shot, but it’s likely one of the big two. Give it to “Gambit.”
LIMITED SERIES ACTOR: Difficult to pick, largely because no one REALLY stands out. While the “Hamilton” guys have dueled before, it probably won’t be here that they’ll settle anything. Lin-Manuel Miranda is well-liked, so he gets the edge. But Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) seems strong enough to finally win.
LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS: Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) is the front runner. Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) should win.
LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown.” (He has the punch to rise above the trio from “Hamilton.”)
LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision.” Easy choice.
BEST TV MOVIE: “Oslo” has the prestige factor; “Uncle Frank” had a strong following. Either could win.
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: “Saturday Night Live”
VARIETY SPECIAL: “Hamilton”
The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 on CBS.