Who will win the Emmys? 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso,' of course

It’s a British kind of thing.

At the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” will reign in plenty of categories. With nine acting nominations for the former, seven for the latter, they’re likely to be the most talked-about series of the night. And, why not? They each had a great year and great performances.

If there’s a real battle emerging, it’s for Best Limited Series. There, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Mare of Easttown” will go head-to-head, while “I May Destroy You,” “WandaVision” and “The Underground Railroad” will be nipping at their heels.

Drama will color the Best Actress in a Limited Series category as well. Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel, Elizabeth Olsen and Cynthia Erivo are so evenly matched, it wouldn’t surprise if any one of them wins.

By category, here’s who to watch on Sunday night:

DRAMA SERIES: There are interesting additions to this year’s drama field, but it’s no contest. “The Crown” had such a great year (chronicling the Diana period), it won’t lose. Nobody comes close.